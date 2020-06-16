After beginning their season 2-3, the Canton NAPA 13/14u team played in the Mid-June classic tournament this past week and weekend in East Peoria. This was an eight team event with teams from the regional area.

In Game one pool play, the Giants face a Metamora Redbird team that had beaten the Giants badly, just one week prior. This day was a different story as the boys from Canton won 12-2 behind Sam Parry’s complete game, 2-hitter. Parry struck out eight while only walking two.

Lane Wheelwright paced the offense 2-3, 2b.

Christian Lowe 1-2, 2b, RBI

Sam Parry 1-3, 2b, RBI, Ethan Harrison 1-1, RBI, and Braden Munson 1-3, 2RBI also contributed to effort.

In Game two pool play, Canton faced a team from Riverton.

Once again, Giant pitching laid the foundation for a victory. The Giants won this one 14-2. Lane Wheelwright gave up only 2 earned runs while striking out 7 in a complete game win. Offensively, Sam Parry had a perfect day going 3-3, 2b, 4RBI, Korbin Woerly 2-3, 2RBI, Braden Munson 2-3, 3RBI also dominated at the plate. Lowe, Harrison, Frame and Skiles also had a hit a piece.

After going 2-0 in pool play, the Giants were seeded #2 out of the 8 team field. Which set up a Saturday evening game with East Peoria.

NAPA jumped out to a 5-0 lead and never looked back, winning 7-1. Korbin Woerly struck out 11, allowing 3 hits in six innings of solid work. Branden Munson tossed one inning of scoreless relief. Brent Skiles led the offense 2-3. Lane Wheelwright 1-3, Jack Wheelwright 1-3, RBI, Christian Lowe 1-3, 3b, 2RBI, Sam Parry 1-3, 2b, RBI, and Myles Frame 1-3, 2b were the firepower in this one.

Sunday the 2nd round of elimination found the Canton team facing McLean County. After a shaky 1st inning in which the Bloomington area team jumped out to a 2-0 lead, the Giants fought back in a big way. Pounding out 14 hits and winning by a margin of 17-5. Korbin Woerly 3-4, 2b, 3RBI, Jack Wheelwright 3-4, 2 2b, 2RBI, Christian Lowe 3-3, 2 2b, 4RBI, and Sam Parry 2-2, 3b, 3RBI were the middle of the order hammers. Lane Wheelwright, Munson, and Frame all had a hit.

After outscoring their opponents 50-9, the Giants found themselves in the championship game vs. the #1 seed Midwest Gamblers. Just like in any close baseball game, timely hitting is a must. The Giants left 8 runners in scoring position, and fell short by a score of 3-1. Canton Pitching was very good again as Parry threw 4 innings allowing only 1 earned run. Lane Wheelwright allowed no earned runs in one inning, and Myles Frame tossed one inning of scoreless relief. Lane Wheelwright 2-3, Sam Parry 2-3, Christian Lowe 1-3, and Braden Munson 1-3 were the offense in this one

The Giants season record now stands at 6-4. Thanks again to NAPA for their sponsorship.