Effingham County now has three new positive coronavirus cases all confirmed in one day, Effingham County Health Department stated in a news release issued the night of June 17.

Those infected include a woman in her 50s and two male teenagers, all confirming they came in contact with persons testing positive for COVID-19. They are currently at home following isolation protocol.

With the addition of these new cases, Effingham County has had 11 COVID-19 cases confirmed during the pandemic. There was an incorrect case listed on the Illinois Department of Public Health due to a data error so the total for this county is 11, the County Health Department reported.

The goal of the stay at home order has been to slow the spread of this disease, which has killed more than 6,000 people in Illinois. The following safety precautions are important when you travel around your community because the threat of coronavirus has not gone away in Illinois.

@ Maintain social distance of 6 feet between yourself and others.

@ Wear a mask when you are close to people outside your household.

@ Wash hands regularly or use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.

@ Disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home, your workplace or in your vehicle.

@ Sneeze or cough into a tissue or cloth and throw it away then wash your hands. If no tissue is available, then sneeze or cough into your arm and then wash apply sanitizer as soon as possible.

Remember that persons with COVID-19 do not show symptoms until several days after the virus enters their system. If you begin to feel ill, isolate yourself at home, and call your medical provider if your symptoms worsen. Understand that COVID-19 testing is available in this community at several locations. Your medical provider can help you determine if testing is the best course of action.

For more information contact the Illinois Department of Public Health 24-hour COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-899-3931 for answers to your questions on the virus. Other sources of information include the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention website and the County Health Department website or Facebook page.