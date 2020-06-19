Effingham County Board last week offered monetary support for helping in different ways to get back to normal and recognized a Sheriff’s deputy for saving a life.

The board members on June 15 approved support of a $20,000 Downstate Small Business Stabilization grant to Promark Advertising of Effingham. This is the latest action taken on this support program for businesses facing revenue losses due to the Coronavirus Pandemic and the statewide economic shutdown on many businesses. The County is acting as a governmental entity for the grants offered by the state.

The vote was unanimous with Board members Dave Campbell, Jeff Simpson, John Perry, Lloyd Foster, Rob Arnold, Joe Thoele, Doug McCain and Heather Moomaw. The board members and Chairman Jim Niemann met in the downstairs classroom in the Effingham County Office Building that afternoon due to ongoing renovation work that has closed the building elevator. That project is on schedule and should be completed soon.

In addition, the board approved donations for fireworks displays for the Fourth of July holiday in Dieterich and Lake Sara. The July 4th Dieterich display, billed as a "drive-in" show, received $1,000 and the Friends of Lake Sara received $1,500 for their July 3 fireworks show over the lake. The funding comes from County Hotel/Motel taxes assessed on room rentals.

The Board also approve a "Revive Our Economy" Proclamation that calls for support of local small businesses hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions. The Proclamation set June as "Revive Our Economy Month" to encourage county residents to support local businesses and entrepreneurs and their workers.

Effingham County Sheriff’s Deputy Doug Bierman of Dieterich was presented the Distinguished Life Saving Award by Sheriff Dave Mahon during the board meeting. On March 23, Bierman delivered medical intervention for a person who was unresponsive. The Deputy’s efforts, coupled with continuous care, helped that person make a full recovery. Mahon said Bierman’s efforts were in another example of the services his Deputies provide to the county, which drew applause from the entire board and attendees at the meeting, including Bierman’s wife and three young daughters, who joined in some family photos with their hero outside the County Office Building after the presentation.

In financial action, the board awarded the contract to the low bidder from Centralia on the Lake Sara Bridge project. The bid from DePew & Owen Buildings Inc. was for $362,188, the lowest of three bids submitted. The county will be responsible for funding 20 percent of the bridge work, Effingham County Engineer Greg Koester said.

The board also agreed to abate the Airport fuel surcharge through Nov. 30 and voted for the personal property tax replacement distribution.

Some good news on the fiscal front for the county came from Supervisor of Assessments Pam Braun’s announcement that state officials had again granted Effingham County a 1.000 tax multiplier. This means the assessments on properties is meeting the state standard.

Treasurer Paula Miller said sales tax money for this month has been comparable to last year. She offered a wait-and-see note on that source of revenue in coming months. Business on the recording at the County Clerk office has increased greatly in recent months, County Clerk Kerry Hirtzel told board members. Hirtzel said it is probably tied to how many people are refinancing their mortgages or buying properties due to the low interest rates.

Phil Toops said COVID-19 precautions have limited business with Community Support Systems of Teutopolis, reducing public transportation routes and the number of drivers. He said that situation might not improve until after August due to CSS changes as directed by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In other business, the board approved the following appointments: Tony Siemer to the County Airport Commission with a term ending June 30, 2023; Janelle Eck, Housing Authority, term ending June 30, 2023; and Drs. Christopher Balda and Michael Williamson plus Dan Niemerg to the County Board of Health, also with terms ending June 30, 2023.

The board also increased the required quorum to six members present for County Board and Committees of the Whole. The quorum requirement was previously five members.

Action was tabled to July on an energy saving plan with SmartWatt. The next regular board meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. on July 20 in the Effingham County Office Building.