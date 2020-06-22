Three people died in two separate accidents in Livingston County over the weekend. The accidents took place within approximately eight hours of each other Friday night and Saturday morning.

The first incident was a single-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. This was called into Vermilion Valley Dispatch at 9 p.m. Friday, June 19. It took place on Old Route 66 north of Pontiac and 4-10ths of a mile west of County Road 1600 (Aurora Street).

Scott N. Lightbody, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene by Livingston County Assistant Coroner Steven Ziller. Lightbody's motorcycle is said to have left the road and struck a culvert. An autopsy was set for Saturday but results have not been provided as of Monday afternoon.

Responding to the call were personnel from Pontiac Police, Livingston County Sheriff's Police, Illinois State Police, Pontiac Fire-Rescue, Duffy Ambulance and the Livingston County Coroner's Office.

A two-vehicle accident took place on Interstate-55 early Saturday morning, according to a release from Zeller at the Coroner's Office. This accident involved a semi-tractor trailer and a Sport Utility Vehicle at mile marker 212 in the northbound lane. It was called into the Vermilion Valley Dispatch at approximately 5 a.m.

The two passengers, whose names have yet to be released pending notification of relatives, in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene by Zeller. There was no report on the condition of the driver of the semi.

According to the news release, the SUV struck the semi-tractor trailer from behind as the vehicles approached construction merge lanes on northbound I-55 north of Odell, just three miles from the Odell exit.

An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday but no information had been released by Monday afternoon. The accident is still under investigation by Illinois State Police and the Livingston County Coroner's Office.

Responding to the call were personnel from Livingston County Sheriff's Police, Illinois State Police, Odell Fire-Rescue, Duffy Ambulance and the Livingston County Coroner's Office.