Lloyd Wayne Little, 72, of Blandinsville, Illinois, passed away peacefully Friday, June 19, 2020 at his home. He will be missed by all.

The family invites friends to celebrate Lloyd Wayne’s life 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Lloyd’s favorite hunting spot, East County Road 2200 North, LaHarpe, Illinois 61450.

A memorial fund has been established for the Blandinsville Fire & Rescue. Contributions may be mailed to Lloyd Wayne Little Memorial Fund, c/o Banks & Beals Funeral Home, P.O. Box 503, LaHarpe, Illinois 61450.