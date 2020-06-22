Illinois Republicans are suing Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s ban on gatherings of 10 or more people being applied to political gatherings.

Attorneys for the Republican organizations are asking a federal court to immediately allow the political party to hold in-person events with the November election less than five months away. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday, June 16, in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois by the Illinois Republican Party and three Chicago collar county Republican organizations, based on information from the Liberty Justice Center, a non-profit conservative legal team concentrating on constitutional rights issues.

The Illinois Republican Party chairman claims Pritzker is being hypocritical on the large gathering ban against the spread of coronavirus since he attended a Black Lives Matter protest rally last week in Matteson. The Governor marched with hundreds of protestors that day to show his support for their fight against racism and police brutality in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Similar protests have been held for weeks across the country and Illinois.

"Last week the governor’s double standard was on full display as he defended, joined and endorsed large gatherings that violate his very own executive orders," said Tim Schneider, chairman of the Illinois Republican Party.

The governor’s response to the lawsuit labeled it an effort to score political points.

"This is about scoring political points and criticizing civil rights protests supporting the Black Lives Matter movement," said Jordan Abudayyeh, spokesperson for the Governor’s office, as quoted in published reports. "The courts have repeatedly upheld the Governor’s executive orders as based on public health guidance. As the Republicans who attended protests against the public health guidance are well aware, the State has never prevented people from exercising their First Amendment rights."

Schneider explained peaceful protesters are entitled to exercise their First Amendment rights, but he believes they aren’t the only ones.

The Republican Party recently held its state convention on a virtual connection to comply with the ban on large gatherings. Schneider said the state should move to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Reopening Plan that would allow gatherings up to 50. Other provisions of Phase 4 would be a relief to the Illinois economy that has suffered from the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Illinois businesses, Illinois families, Illinois jobs are suffering under this unaccountable king that we have as our governor. We need to push back. That’s what this is all about," Schneider said.

Pritzker has said repeatedly that his steps against COVID-19 have helped Illinois reduce infections and deaths from the virus while other states are seeing new spikes in coronavirus cases. It was also noted that many Black Lives Matter protesters have been wearing masks against COVID-19 though they have not been practicing social distancing.