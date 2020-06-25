As summer comes to its monumental pause, traditionally families have gathered to celebrate the fourth of July. Picnics at the park, beach vacations or simply gathering at grandma's house to enjoy the precious time together. Picturesque scenes come to mind of yesteryear, where generations of families came together, transcended on front lawns with long tables of heaps of delicately prepared dishes, homemade pies, with of course homemade ice cream. Sweet tea flowed aplenty, just as much as the stories about years past, with the tales embellished for flavor.

Mama's in aprons in chorus, would ring "shut the door you are going to let the flies in," as air conditioning wasn't a necessity. Frog catching, whittling sticks, hide and seek, tag were the games played for the children there and laughter could be heard for miles on end. All the while listening ears were taking in the rich deep family heritage and placing those seeds in their heart to grow for years to come.

As time has passed, we in our fast paced culture have families spread out across miles have gotten away from these scenes. Instead we have few moments with generations in one setting, less family dinners and if we do children on cell phones. Might we go back to a time with family ties, sweet tea on the porch and children chasing bullfrogs...all the while saying," Look Grandpa at the sky, isn't that beautiful? Yes,it is never forget those stars and the men who died to put them there.'

Thoughts from the Countryside bench