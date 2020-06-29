Ninety-five years ago, a group of parents got together to look into starting a club for their children. The club was designed to teach the young people about agriculture and rural life. It was based out of the ‘country’ school. This was the beginning of the Kimel 4-H Club.

The Kimel 4-H Club was organized south of Aledo in the old Kimel School, this the origin of the club nme. Philosophies adopted by the original leaders and members are still an intricate part of the current leadership style. Meetings are held the second Sunday of the month at the College Avenue Presbyterian Church, Aledo. There are currently 55 members and 6 adult leaders. The has member from 5 counties and school districts along with 2 college students completing their last year of 4-H.

For more information or to join 4-H, please contact the Mercer County Extension Office at 309-871-5032.

Let’s meet the member of the Kimel 4-H Club.

2020 KIMEL FAMILY BIOS

Ella Hays—

My name is Ella Hays and I am a member of Kimel 4-H Club. I raise Nigerian Dwarf dairy goats for show and for milk. 4-H allows me to spend time working side by side with my family getting animals ready for show.

Jungmann Family—

We are the Jungmann family Jack-15, Kate-11, and Luke-14. While 4-H means so many things to our family, the highlights for us are spending time with family and friends, showing livestock, and learning new things. Our picture is from last year’s fair! It’s not just the fair- it’s setting and accomplishing goals, it’s starting a project and finishing it, it’s working as a team with a 1300 lb animal, and it’s creating lifelong friendships that can’t be replaced. Hoping 2021 brings back our "normal summer"!

Sheridan Hank—

Hi, my name is Sheridan Hank. I’m 18 years old and this is my 13th years of 4-H. I have two Angus heifers, a Simmental heifer, an Angus steer, and a couple of market lambs to exhibit this summer. This fall I will attend Lake Land College as an Ag transfer student and will be a member of the Livestock Judging Team. 4-H has given me so many opportunities in leadership, competitions, and community service.

Dunn Family—

We’ve enjoyed learning new skills in 4-H and serving in the community.

Jack Robinson—

Jack Robinson enjoys being a Cloverbud to learn what 4-H is about, hang out with friends and we get to work on projects like my pigs as a family.

Brown Family—Hi! Our names are Michael and Jenna Brown. We are members of Kimel 4-H Club in Aledo. We love 4-H because for us it is an opportunity to be involved with other kids and families that enjoy agriculture and livestock like we do. We enjoy the community service projects that we get to be a part of with 4-H as well. Our favorite part of 4-H is being able to enter our projects that we have worked on all year in the Mercer County Fair.

Salmon Family—

Hi! We are the Salmon family. Meet Bodie and Aubrey and this is a sample of our 4-H projects. We are both enrolled in Poultry, Swine, Sport-Fishing and Cooking this year. Bodie is also doing woodworking and Aubrey is doing visual arts. 4-H is very important to us because it teaches responsibility and leadership skills and we also make new friends.

McPeek Family—

4-H menas working together as a family on our projects. We have 40 goats that we have rasied. We all take part by feeding our goats, working them, and trimming their hooves. Our favorite part is helping kidding season and showing at the Mercer County Fair. Gabriella, Brady and Landon McPeek

DeBlock Family—

The DeBlock girls, Kaitlynn, Macy and Alysse, enjoy 4-H because of the many experiences and opportunities it provides. They also really enjoy getting to meet new friends through their club. This year their projects include swine, sheep, veterinary science and health.

Maddux Mayhew—

Hi! My name is Maddux Mayhew and this is my second year in 4-H. My projects include beef and swine. I have met new friends and have learned new things while being a 4-H member. I also look forward to going to the fair every year.

Ella Bull—

My name is Ella Bull and I’m 11 years old. 4-H is fun! I show swine and like that I am able to help my community through 4-H.

Avery Boss—

Even though Avery is too young to show livestock, she is working hard and learning the craft. She is excited to be a Cloverbud this year.

Curry—

Katie Curry, 17 years old…4-H is a valuable organization for me personally because it teaches kids about leadership and how agriculture shapes our community.

Hays Family

—

Hello, we’re the Hays Family. Jonah, Ingrid and Silas (L-R) have so many family members that have been involved in 4-H. During family gatherings, we learn that while projects and technology change, the experiences gained and memories made in 4-H are long-lasting!

Mackey Family—

We are Maggie and Izzy Macky. 4-H means building nw friendships and learing new things.