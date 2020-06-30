JACKSONVILLE-The Canton 11u traveling baseball team started their season off over the weekend with a 1 and 2 record at a tournament in Jacksonville. Pool play started Friday afternoon for the Little Giants as they faced a strong Chatham team.

Ben Parry started on the mound for Canton. He worked a single inning with 3 runs scoring on 3 walks and 2 hits.

Dylan Renick relieved Parry and pitched 3 innings. 6 runs scored but Renick gave the Little Giants a chance to stay in the game. The Canton offense was rusty as their lone run was scored in the first inning.

Kash VanHouten singled, then stole second and third base before being driven in by a 2-out single by Grady Anderson. Canton lost the game 9-1. The second game of pool play proved to be more positive for the Little Giants as they defeated Beardstown 8-2.

Bo Hoops, Anderson, and Parry combined to pitch five solid innings. The trio struck out seven batters and allowed seven walks to go along with their two runs allowed. Offensively, Canton struck gold in the second inning. Trailing 2-0, Canton finished off the 2nd up 6-2.

The big blow of the inning was given by VanHouten. With two outs and runners on first and second, the right handed hitter sent the first pitch over the right center field fence for a three-run home run. Hoops, Anderson and Parry each had a hit for Canton in the game. After the two pool play games, the Little Giants were seeded sixth out of the 14 teams and were matched up against Rochester for tournament play.

The Little Giants got off to a good start in the top of the first inning. With one out and nobody on base, VanHouten again homered. This time he sent a 3-2 pitch well over the left center field fence. With Canton leading 1-0 Anderson took the mound. After a solid first inning, the Rochester team got the lead in the second inning by scoring five runs. VanHouten relieved Anderson (2 innings, 2 Ks, 1 BB, 5 runs allowed) and pitched the final three innings. He limited the Rockets to a single run while striking out seven batters but the Little Giant offense did very little.

Canton was held hitless after the first inning outside of a VanHouten ground rule double and a single by Anderson Pigg. Canton scored no more runs, losing the game 6-1.

For the weekend VanHouten paced the offense with four hits(2HR, 2B), 4 RBI and 3 stolen bases. Anderson, Hoops, Pigg and Parry each had 2 singles on the weekend. Lakon Otto stole three bases. Canton resumes play over the 4th of July weekend in Morton for a tournament.