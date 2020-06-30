MIDDLE GROVE-Camp Big Sky’s has received a grant from the Morton Community Foundation for the purchase of five new garden benches at their activity areas to provide safe seating options for their guests, which will enhance their Camp Big Sky experience!

The funds were specifically for the designated purpose of purchasing benches to provide more seating at camp. Volunteers assembled the five benches, stained them, and placed them in their activity areas; overlooking the lake, at the butterfly garden, and campground.

A plaque was created to designate the donation from the Morton Community Foundation and placed on each bench.

Camp Big Sky provides opportunities for children and adults with disabilities and their families, friends and caregivers to access, discover, learn and enjoy the outdoors; all at no costs for day services, provided at their camp location in northern Fulton County near Middle Grove.

For more information on making a reservation, volunteering, or making a contribution visit www.campbigsky.org or contact: Amanda Atchley exec@campbigsky.org or 309-258-6002.