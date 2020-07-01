Newton American Legion hosts a Jeep Run on Saturday, Aug. 1, which will have participants driving into three counties.

Registration for the Jasper County Home Front Jeep Run is scheduled from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 1 at the Newton Legion. Food will be served before the vehicles head out and a meal will be offered at the end as well. The route includes stops at American Legion posts in Ste. Marie, Greenup, Toledo and Dieterich, at the Blacktop north of that village.

You don’t have to drive a jeep to join the fun. Organizers will sign up any vehicle you bring. But they might frown upon accepting a surplus battle tank; they wouldn’t want to upset any highway workers or road commissioners.

The cost is $10 per person and there will be drawings and raffles for prizes. So, air up your tires, check the oil and fill up the tank this tour of duty.