For many of us, he is the voice of reason in a gang of political incompetents. Dr. Anthony Fauci rose to television prominence in President Trump's series of daily press briefings on coronavirus.

While Trump used his old reality show skills to meander through each session, Fauci would try to keep the briefing on point. He used his knowledge of science to politely disagree with overly optimistic takes by President Trump and Vice-President Pence on the future of the pandemic.

Some have grown to think of Fauci akin to the favorite uncle in a situation comedy. One person on Facebook went so far as to post this summary of one of the task force reports: "Uncle Fauci scolds Donnie for his wild exaggerations."

President Trump used the daily sessions as his personal pulpit until he halted them in April. Then the task force briefing returned last Friday, but without Trump.

Maureen Groppe of USA Today covered Fauci's testimony before Congress on Tuesday. The doctor reacted to the latest surge in virus cases by saying, "We need to deal with it quickly."

Fauci said that, if individuals don't act more responsibly, authorities must attempt to protect them from themselves with more closures. He said the current surge could lead to 100,000 cases a day if unchecked.

"If we are going to contain this," Fauci said, "we've got to contain it together." He was reacting to a virus surge in 34 states and the fact that the U.S. now accounts for 25 percent of worldwide virus fatalities.

Dr. Fauci has been the country's leading infectious disease expert since 1984 and one of the most-cited persons in scientific journals. He has been referred to as one of the most trusted medical figures in the country.

So Wednesday the lieutenant governor of Texas verbally attacked Dr. Fauci for scolding his state and others for rash behaviors.

I was watching this on the news and I lost my temper.

I sometimes shout at the television set and this time my wife was a witness. "Leave Dr. Fauci alone, you political hack," I said.

Who do you trust the most, a scientist who backs his opinions with facts or a politician who's hustling on behalf of increased business at the cost of more lives lost?

Reach Patrick Stout by email at pstout@mcdonoughvoice.com.