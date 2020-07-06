New Windsor, IL: The board of directors of the New Windsor Fair, Rodeo and Horseshow voted on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 to cancel the upcoming 81st Annual event, scheduled for August 20-22, 2020 in New Windsor, IL.

"This is not a decision we have taken lightly and one that came with much discussion," says Brice Weber, current NWR President. "Our primary goal for over 80 years has been to provide a safe and family-friendly event for our entire community to enjoy. It became apparent that tough and disappointing decisions needed to be made to ensure the best interests of our community and fairgoers alike were kept at heart."

The decision was made following released guidelines for Restore Illinois Phase 4, along with recent upticks in confirmed cases locally and in areas where rodeo contestants will be traveling from. Additionally, the board of directors took into consideration the feedback of local, state and federal health, government and legal authorities in their final decision.

The last time the event was cancelled was in years 1942-1946 due to World War II. Plans are actively underway for the 2021 event currently scheduled for August 19-21, 2021.

About New Windsor Rodeo: The New Windsor Rodeo is a not-for-profit organization based out of New Windsor, IL. The three-day event, held annually the third weekend of August, is sanctioned by the International Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and attracts an upwards of 20,000 attendees throughout its 3 day course. For more information visit, www.nwrodeo.org.