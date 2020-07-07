The Emington-Campus Fire Protection District was awarded a $26,000 grant from the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office. The ECFPD applied for the small equipment grant to purchase new turn out gear for its members. They will be able to purchase new coats, pants, helmets, hoods, and boots for nine of its members.

Other departments in the area that were awarded this grant are Chatsworth Fire Protection District — $25,350, Forrest-Strawn-Wing Fire Protection District — $25,650, Braceville Fire Protection District — $21,690.