Two local businesses are seeking help from the government after suffering negative affects of the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, the Pontiac City Council approved a Downstate Small Business Stabilization Grant for each of these businesses.

OCBR Weathersby Resources, Inc., a cleaning business on Howard Street, and DMRG Theatres Inc.-Crescent Cinemas, were each approved by the council after a public hearing at the meeting held at the Eagle Theater.

The grants are for $25,000 each.

City Administrator Bob Karls said that the state has taken $20 million to assist small businesses outside of the Chicago metro area. The requirements include that there has to be at least one full-time employee, other than the owner, and no more than 50 employees.

Also, the business has had to have been in operation continually for at least the last three years. There is also a reasonable belief that it will continue to be in operation. And, funds can be used for up to two months of working capital while not exceeding $25,000.

Weathersby's has been in business since 2008 and has had a 62 percent reduction in net income, Karls said. It has four employees.

Crescent Cinemas, which has been shut down since mid March, has been doing business with first-run movies since 2001. Spring and summer are its busy times. There are six employees.

"Stephanie Kennedy has been working with these businesses, getting all this information, putting the applications together and has really shepherded this whole process," Karls said, adding that there are other businesses looking to take advantage of the program.

Alderman Brian Gabor abstained in the Weathersby vote because the business is a client of his, but the rest of the present council members voted to approve. Crescent Cinema received a 9-0 approval vote.

Alderman Bill Swanson was absent.

The city council heard an update on the Phase 4 affects in Pontiac. Parks and Recreation Director Taylor Baxter told the council that the splash pad opened on Sunday and that it hit its capacity in 20 minutes. He said the splash pad and playground area is limited to 50 people.

"The adults, I got to give them credit, they are doing really good with their kids," Baxter said. "They're making sure they are doing the things they need to do. It's really, really positive energy down there."

He added that he has received compliments for cleaning and precautions taking place. The splash pad-playground will be open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily in two-hour increments — 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; 2-4 p.m.; 5-7 p.m. The hour in between each session will be used for cleaning.

However, the numbers at the Rec Center are not as good as hoped. Baxter said that since opening on June 26, the per-ay average of people at the Rec Center has been 94. Last year during this same time frame, the average was 240.

"We're doing everything we came to make people feel safe," Baxter said. He noted that his staff is cleaning every hour and more hand sanitizer stations have been added.

Baxter said he is hoping the pool will be open by the end of the week. Due to staffing, it will likely only be available for adult swims.

Tourism Director Ellie Alexander said that tourism is different because of COVID, and that most tours and the like have been cancelled into September.

All museums are open, however, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fire Chief Jake Campbell said there were no updates at this point, and that he is still following the same protocols as before, and that he is meeting just once a month with county partners.

Karls provided a budget update to the council.

"When this whole thing started, we were kind of shooting in the dark; felt like we were blindfolded trying to find our way," Karls said. "As each week has passed, things are kind of becoming a little bit more clear."

He pointed out that it was a known fact at the beginning that revenue was going to be impacted.

"It's not as bad as anticipated," Karls said. "We netted out about a $500,000 drop in from what we had anticipated that we would be receiving. However, included in that is an additional $600,000 in transfers from other funds, which means that that affect has been over a million dollars of reduced revenues."

As of Monday, the anticipated shortfall was sitting at $235,000. He added that the state said that federal money will be distributed, but he is not expecting a substantial amount. He also said that all department heads have been doing well in holding the line.

Regarding spending, Baxter asked for a new air conditioner-furnace system for the Rec Center after one unit failed and needs to be replaced. The council approved a bid of $6,517.07 from Lyons Brothers Heating & Air Conditioning.

Other bidders were Mid Illinois Mechanical ($7,825) and Smith Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning ($8,983).

The city-owned building at 314 N. Main St., formerly the south portion of the Daily Leader building, is on the market and Mayor Bill Alvey said there is some interest. Karls added that the city has taken care of the shell, roof and tuck pointing but has left the front alone. It will need to be taken care of by the future owner. Also, there is no electricity or plumbing in the building.

The building is zoned for business but the second floor might be able to be used for residential.

The city also now owns the property at 821 N. Oak St. and the house can be demolished. This gives the city ownership of the entire half block between Cleary and Sherman streets.

Karls noted there are other places in town that appear to be abandoned by owners. A list of nine properties was provided.

The city also approved the appointment of Cathy Robinson to the Pontiac Public Library Board of Trustees.

The city voted, after an executive session, to approve a contract with Pontiac Firefighters Union, Local 3239, of the International Association of Firefighters, AFL-CIO. It will run through March 31, 2023.