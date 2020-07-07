GALVA - Joann I. (Dickerson) Tucker of Galesburg, formerly of Galva, passed away at 4:31 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, after a brief battle with lung cancer.

Joann was born August 11, 1935, in New Richmond, WI, to parents, Mildred (Sager) and Marshall Dickerson. Joann married Richard (Dick) Tucker on January 9, 1955 in Great Falls, MT. They resided in Galva until Richard’s passing in 2004.

Joann was a homemaker and worked as a bookkeeper at All Sports Sporting Goods in Great Falls, MT and Lindburg Oil Company in Galva.

Joann was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Thomas Dickerson, and her husband. She is survived by her sister, Mary Greene of Albuquerque, NM, her daughter, Linda Tucker of CA and her son, Ray (Teresa) Tucker of Oneida. She is also survived by five grandchildren and four great-granddaughters and many nieces and nephews.

Joann was an avid Cubs fan, loved bingo, slot machines and loved to read.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, July 5 at Rux Funeral Home in Galva. Rev. Karen Martin will officiate. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m., until the time of the services at the funeral home. Please wear casual attire and your favorite Cubs shirt. Burial will be in the Galva Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Kensington in Galesburg or to the family for a memorial to be established. COVID-19 restrictions apply – please wear a face mask and observe social distancing. This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.