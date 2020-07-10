Teutopolis Unit 50 School Board last week approved a change order for band room construction at the High School.

The band room changes were quoted at $25,183 by L J Swingler Construction during a July 6 special meeting of the school board. The band room is included in Phase II of the THS project. The oldest high school sections have been demolished and now renovations are underway on remaining structures.

Two change orders were turned down by board members relating to the new weight room and a sprinkler system. A new plan could have the weight room relocating to the study hall with students going to the media center or cafeteria. The proposed sprinkler system and plumbing work was related to the new construction for the weight room.

When Phase II is completed, there will be changes to different areas of the gym, including locker rooms, coaching offices and other facilities. The original plans of Phase II also called for a corridor connecting the gym and cafeteria with the remaining school buildings to the west. The 1929 and 1949 sections have been replaced by the new westside classroom section that opened earlier this year.

In other business, the board hired Greg Beck as summer behind-the-wheel instructor for this summer. A pay increase was also approved for the athletic director position, which is not included in the district union contract.