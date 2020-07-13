Monday

Notice is Hereby Given that Jeff Wilson, President of the Board of Education of Richland County Community Unit School District No.1, Counties of Richland, Wayne, Jasper, Clay, and Lawrence, Illinois, has called a Regular Meeting of the Board of Education. Purposes of the meeting are noted on the attached agenda. Meeting date, time and location are as follows:


Date: Thursday, July 16, 2020


Time: 7:30 p.m.


Location: Richland County Middle School Library


1099 N. Van St., Olney, IL


Board members will participate via Zoom meeting.


The meeting will be viewable by the public via live stream at


http://www. rccu1 .net/ live


Members of the public may still make public comments by


submitting a written statement using the following link


http://www.rccul.net/contact us/school board


Date of Notice: July 14, 2020


Chris Simpson


Superintendent of Schools


Regular School Board Meeting


July 16, 2020 at 7:30 PM - Regular Meeting


I. Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance


II. Roll Call


III. Recognition and Comments from Employees and Public


IV. Consent Agenda


IV.A. * Minutes of Previous Meetings


IV.B. * Closed Minutes


IV.B.1. * Approve Destruction of Audio Recordings of January 17, 2019


IV.C. * Communication


IV.C.1. Thank You from Pam Murray


IV.D. * June FOIA Log


V. Financial Reports


V.A. Treasurer's Report


V.B. Balance Sheet


V.C. Approval of Bills and Payroll


V.D. All Other Financial Reports


V.D.1. Comparison of Funds - July 2019 with July 2020


V.D.2. Monthly Financial Report


V.D.3. Financial Update/Review


VI. Administrative Reports


VI.A. Superintendent's Report


VI.A.1. RCHS Renovation Update


VI.A.2. Back to School Update (Reopening Plan)


VI.A.3. Online Registration - Monday, August 3 - Monday August 13


VI.B. Assistant Superintendent's Report


VI.B.1. Actual FY20 Budget


VI.B.2. Comparison of Projected and Actual Tax Levy


VII. Unfinished Business


VIII. New Business


VIII.A. Approve Tentative FY21 Budget


VIII.B. Approve Amended 2020-2021 School Calendar


VIII.C. Approve Bakery, Dairy, Food, & Kitchen Supply Bids


VIII.D. Approve Educational Support Employee Handbook Updates


VIII.E. Approve Temporary Facility Agreement


VIII.F. Approve Worker's Compensation and Scheduled Position Crime Insurance


IX. Executive Session


IX.A. To Consider Information Regarding Appointment, Employment, Compensation,


Discipline, Performance, or Dismissal of Individual Employees


IX.B. To Discuss Matters of Possible or Pending Litigation


IX.C. To Discuss Matters of Closed Session Minutes


X. Leave(s) of Absence


XI. Resignation(s)


XI.A. Bus Driver(s)


XII. Employment


XII.A. Employee Transfer(s)


XII.B. Paraprofessional(s)


XII.C. Custodian(s)


XII.D. Part-time Assistant Special Needs Coordinator


XII.E. Bus Driver(s)


XIII. Adjournment