Richland Reacts donated over 2,000 disposable masks to the Richland County Middle School and Elementary School Summer Programs. The Summer Programs run Monday through Thursday during the month of July and had over 140 students registered this year.

Richland Reacts is a platform for community stakeholders to address the current climate and work together to solve issues that have arisen as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Spokesperson Courtney Yockey stated that "Richland Reacts believes we need to offer a safe environment for students to continue to learn and grow. We are thankful to be able to provide these masks to the students."