TENNESSEE — The Tennessee Village Board on Monday approved getting estimates for fallen tree removal for a tree which had fallen on both private and village property.

Village board president Larry Foulk said that a tree fell from its spot on a resident’s property and landed on a sidewalk, making the tree removal the village’s responsibility. He asked for and received approval from the board to get estimates for the tree’s removal.

Foulk said that the triangle-shaped lot near the residence with the felled tree had some legal issues with the ownership of the lot. He said that a resident paid the county the taxes on the lot and now that person wanted to get rid of the lot because it was not what the buyer expected it to be at all. He also said the lot cannot be used for building anything due to the lot’s shape and size.

Foulk went on to explain that when the county asked the village why that lot was not mowed, he said the village was trying to find the owner of the lot. He said that if the lot went under county ownership, the village would take care of mowing the lot.

The next village board meeting will be on Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. in the Tennessee Village Hall.

