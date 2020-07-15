MACOMB — On July 8, Macomb Police began an investigation surrounding a robbery and home invasion on East Carroll street early that morning. July 14, Police issued a press release announcing the arrest of 43-year-old Christopher Bigsby and one juvenile in relation to the incident. A third suspect, also a juvenile, is alleged to be under investigation as well.

The three suspects are accused of forcing their way into the East Carroll Street residence, striking the homeowner repeatedly, and continuing to attack him after knocking him to the ground. The apartment was ransacked, and the suspects reportedly fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Bigsby remains held at McDonough County Jail awaiting $1,000 bond. The arrested juvenile suspect is being detained in Mary Davis Detention Home in Galesburg, Illinois, pending court appearances. Police have disclosed that the remaining juvenile suspect has a warrant for their arrest and is believed to have fled the area.

More on this story as it develops.

