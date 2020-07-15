I like to watch the various news programs that air every Sunday morning. I enjoy the political conversations that draw me to Meet the Press on NBC and Face the Nation on CBS. I also like to watch the last half-hour of CBS Sunday Morning in between the aforementioned TV programs.

Recently, I’ve added another "show" to my Sunday morning appointment viewing.

My mother has been serving as an interim pastor of her church, where she succeeds the former pastor following his recent retirement, and fills in while the church conducts a search for a new pastor. When the coronavirus struck, she and her church council were forced to close the church, reassess and readjust how they serve the congregation during the pandemic. Immediately, church leaders responded with a plan: They would continue Sunday morning services online, as many other churches have across the country. The congregation’s more digital savvy members stepped up and helped develop the online forum in the church. Mom continues to lead the service from the pulpit, broadcasting online via smartphone camera. A pianist accompanies a vocalist who sings the hymns, which are also included on screen by way of printed pages propped up on a music stand that are shot in frame and turned to additional pages of printed verses and the chorus.

Mom’s church is out of town, but before the pandemic I had visited on occasion to attend her church in person and watch her lead her congregation. Since the pandemic has forced the church to exist by virtual means, I have had the opportunity to tune in online on a regular basis. (Mom’s church service goes live and comes on right after Face The Nation.)

Mom’s church is just one of many across the country that have recently turned to Zoom and other live online venues to broadcast and retain their reach and contact with its members. When the pandemic suddenly halted life as we knew it, churches harnessed YouTube, Facebook Live, Zoom and other social media to continue to keep in contact church members and maintain Sunday services from the comfort and safety of home.

In this sense, the coronavirus may be both a blessing and a curse. In mid-March, as the pandemic spread and forced churches and other institutions to close its doors, social media platform Church Online, a free online service that specifically caters to online church services, reported 8,800 new people joined the online forum within the course of a week. This comes at a time when membership and regular attendance throughout the nation’s churches have been falling. Recent online venues may be attracting those who had strayed from the church or remained unaffiliated.

Gallup had polled and studied this trend in April 2019 and found that U.S. church membership averaged 70 percent of the American population from 1937 through 1976 and decreased to an average of 68 percent from the 1970s through the 1990s. Since 1999, church membership has dropped by 20 percent, as more Americans do not identify any religious affiliation. The study also reveals that on average, 69 percent of U.S. adults were members of a church between 1998 and 2000; however, that number had plummeted to 52 percent by 2016-2018. Gallup also found that since the turn of the recent century, the number of U.S. adults who do not identify with any religious preference has more than doubled, from 8 percent during the final years of the 20th century to 19 percent during the current century.

The coronavirus and its severe restrictions are not the first time church goers have been asked to refrain from worshipping in public. In 1918, church members were also forced to stay home for a time as the so-called Spanish flu infected thousands of Americans. The influenza forced churches, schools and other public venues and institutions to close and social distancing measures were put into effect.

Sociologist John Schmalzbauer, who teaches in the Department of Religious Studies at Missouri State University, recently researched the Spanish flu and found several similarities between how Americans lived with that virus and the coronavirus today. One main difference he discovered was that when churches suspended services in 1918, church goers were forced to meet all together. Individuals were forced to worship at home. Schmalzbauer said that back then there was "a real Victorian emphasis on domesticity and religion at home," and American homes often had devotional materials and books pamphlets. "So people used to kind of have piety in the home."

The sociologist said Americans and their churches survived the Spanish flu and that the coronavirus, too, will pass. But when it does, churches should retain their online services.

I know Mom’s church is considering it. When that day comes, hopefully sooner rather than later, the congregation can be back together under the same roof, and ministers and clergy everywhere should also seek to reach and preach the Word beyond their church walls.

Will Buss teaches broadcasting and journalism at Western Illinois University.