The first day of attendance for Wethersfield students will be on Wednesday, Aug. 19, with classes meeting from 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. As part of the district’s COVID Return to School Plan, school will be dismissed at 1:45 p.m. More detailed information about the Wethersfield School District Return to School Plan, including our PreK-12 student attendance schedules, will be mailed to families in our district.

Registration

Registration for the 2020-2021 school year will take place using an online format through PowerSchool. The online format allows parents/guardians to register their child(ren) from their home using a computer, smartphone or other computing device.

On Friday, July 24, an e-mail will be sent to all current Wethersfield CUSD families. In the email, families will find something PowerSchool refers to as a "Snap Code." Parents/guardians will click on the snap code and they will be directed to the online registration platform where they will follow the prompts and work through each registration page. At the end of the process, several payment options will be made available to families. After entering the payment information, parents/guardians will hit the submit button to complete registering their child. Prior to July 24 parents/guardians are asked to check their PowerSchool account to make sure they have a valid e-mail address listed. If families don’t have a valid e-mail address listed, they will not receive the e-mail link to register their child(ren).

On Tuesday, July 28, from 1-5 p.m. in the elementary gym, the district will offer on-line registration assistance for families who: 1) do not have Wi-Fi access or a computing device at home 2) are new to our district 3) are having technical issues while attempting to use the on-line registration system. Masks must be worn. Due to social distancing requirements, July 28 is very limited - the district asks that families make every attempt to use the on-line registration process from their home computing device if at all possible.

Student physical exams

Parents and Students are reminded that physical examinations are required for all kindergarten students, sixth grade students, ninth grade students, and out-of-state students transferring to or enrolling for the first time at Wethersfield.

Students entering kindergarten, second grade, and sixth grade are required to have a dental examination completed.

Kindergarten students are required to have an eye examination completed by a physician licensed to practice medicine in all its branches or a licensed optometrist.

Sports Physicals: All students (grades 5-12) desiring to participate in athletics/cheerleading/pompons are required to have: 1) a physical on file 2) verified on the district’s on-line registration system they have viewed/agreed to the IHSA Concussion Form, Co-curricular Code of Conduct Compliance Form, Insurance Wavier/Verification Form, and authorization for medical assistance form.