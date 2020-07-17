A bid opening session on July 16 for construction of a new Teutopolis Village Hall had most contractors well within range of the village board’s price range.

Mayor Greg Hess opened and read the contractor bids during the bid session in Village Hall. Grunloh Builders of Effingham submitted the lowest bid of $808,585 with an alternative of $13,204 if asphalt was used instead of concrete as the surface for the parking lot with 39 spaces. Bids from other local contractors Swingler Construction, Wohltman Construction, AKRA Builders and Heritage Builders ranged from 885,396 to $1,023,747, meaning most were close to the amount of reserve funds the village had available for the project.

Village Trustee Dave Tegeler said the village board would meet in special session on Monday, July 20, to decide on the construction project. Demolition of the old Village Hall building could start next month with approval of the contract and construction, pending any weather delays, could be finished by next spring, Tegeler said.

The design specifications from Pure Architecture Studio LLC, of Milwaukee, are 3,435 square feet for the single-story brick structure. It will have four entranceways and adhere to disabled accessibility throughout the structure. The new Village Hall would have a large meeting room with seating for 50 people and four offices, plus space for the Village Police Department.

The 130-year-old Village Hall will be demolished to make room for the new structure. The older building once housed the Teutopolis fire department on ground floor and village government business and meetings convened on the second floor. The building was also used for showing movies decades ago and offered space for classrooms at one time.

Tegeler said previous village boards have tried to get this project done over the past 20 years. The old building has been facing structural and space problems, including deteriorating mortar on the exterior walls, which was revealed when a vehicle crashed into the east wall a few years ago. Village officials say it is not user friendly for the public on disability access and lacks enough room for public meetings drawing more than a dozen residents. Climate control is another issue.

Some residents hate to see the building go, but Tegeler said the new one will be "a definite improvement," and the money is available to pay for it.

On the night of July 15 during the regular board meeting, Village Trustees approved the paying $356,827 to Howell Paving Inc., for the U.S. Route 40 project, which included resurfacing, drainage and widening a section of roadway for adding a turn lane to accommodate different businesses. But it was noted the striping layout appears to "box out" the entranceway to Dollar General. Board members asked if that could be corrected since Dollar General has steady traffic volume on the west side of Teutopolis.

Board members also agreed to add new stop signs to Prairie View Subdivision to regulate traffic flow there.

During Trustee comments, questions were asked about the sidewalk improvement plan and its costs per block and recent damage to a section of sidewalk at Teutopolis High School. Permits were also submitted by Building Official Tony Esker for a new accessory building on Race Street on a 2-acre lot and new garage at the corner of Pearl and Walnut streets. There was a request for fixing a culvert causing washout problems.