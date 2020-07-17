Effingham County Board members agreed to postpone action on an agreement with Effingham Crossroads Landfill, the corporate owner of Landfill 33 near Effingham, until October to ensure full public input.

The decision during the Legislative/Personnel Committee of the Whole was made on July 13 with the recommendation of Effingham County Board Chairman Jim Niemann, citing restrictions on meetings attendance through the statewide Coronavirus Disease reopening plan. He said it would be unfair to the public to limit attendance during any meeting deciding on the landfill agreement. COVID restrictions on board meetings have postponed action on the landfill agreement for months already.

That means action on the proposed landfill host agreement was pushed back to the Oct. 14 County Legislative Committee as a Whole. County committees decide on whether any action is recommended to the whole board for final action.

In addition, the committee agreed with scheduling a public hearing or series of hearings on the proposed Landfill 33 expansion plan for December, with a specific date to be announced later. The Landfill management will move forward with the state application process on its expansion plan.

Dan Borries, one of the landowners living near the landfill, asked a series of questions during the committee meeting regarding property owner rights, monitoring of the landfill operations and whether the decision had already been made on the host agreement.

Effingham County State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler said no decision has been made on the agreement, and he said some of the other issues are being determined. He said residents and other interested parties will have their say on the landfill project as well. When asked if different public hearing sessions will be offered to allow more public comment, Kibler said that was an option.