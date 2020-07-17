Summer brings with it longer days, the sounds of children playing outside squealing as they run through sprinklers, seeing kites flying high towards fluffy skies and the distinct smells of BBQ on grills that linger for blocks. Children who are raised in rural areas know this season brings with it the added element of watching rain gauges, detasseling, bailing hay and the fine art of picking blackberries. Gardening for some families is an entire group affair, as their spring seeds suddenly erupt into their truck patch bringing their crop in all at once. The days of snapping beans on the porch and jars lined up all over the counters, with the stove steamed up is foreign for this millennial generation, just as much as the cellar that held the winter months meals. No matter what age, most would agree they take in this time of year to its fullest. As written by Kellie Elmore, "I love how summer just wraps its arms around me like a warm blanket," if nothing else our aches and pains are less than in the weary winter months.

Yet, we tend to grumble when the heat index causes us to swelter in the shade, don’t we? Heaven help us,if the great invention of Willis Carrier in the early l900’s goes out, we dare not go without our air conditioning. We now know why even the Egyptians had wet mats in front of their doorways. The children of today don’t realize this was not always standard, since upwards of all homes now have this feature; or that in the sixties only ten percent of homes had this amazing invention. It was Truman, that is known to coin the phrase, "If you can’t stand the heat in the in the kitchen, get out." Many interpretations have been stated of that phrase, but if one thinks of it, it can bring to light the stressors that heated situations bring. We have a choice, sometimes it is best to walk away then to boil up. In fact, heat index and hot summer temperatures are known to increase crime levels dramatically. A ten year study by the Journal of Urban Health distinctly indicated an increase during these periods, with the hottest days showing the highest rates of crimes.

"Chestnuts roasting over an open fire," is a hallmark scene during holiday months. Yet families that are suffocating from humid, stifling temperatures are not as picturesque on a long car ride on vacation. Workers know far too well the risks of heat stroke in the midst of a heat wave. OSHA lists many, including those in the closed environment of factories, that need to take precautions during the seemingly volcanic effects of this season. Just recently, in eleven states this past week they were facing extreme heat advisories, which can be deathly for those who are vulnerable. The Humane Society reminds people to never leave a pet in a parked car, as on a 85 degree day, even with the windows opened a car can reach l02 in ten minutes. This could be why Americans are known to squelch their thirst to 84 billion servings of iced tea per day it is reported, it's a good thing it is known to help with cardio, has antioxidants and helps with dementia.

Seals and Croft classic hit’s lyrics, "Summer breeze, make me feel fine, blowing through the jasmine in my mind," is the culmination of what most of us love most of this treasured chapter of the calendar. The evenings where the day cools off, a slight wind comes, that seemingly takes any and all of life’s trials away. Time stands still, we drink in those who are closest and wish those moments would last just a little bit longer. As we take in glimpses of all around us, the ones who make us know that whatever is wrong in the world, our quest is then to make it right. Those snapshots we hold deep to carry us through our journeys. Seals shared in 1975 of "Summer breeze," this very poignant meaning of his lyrics, "a man coming home from work hearing the dog barking and things like that, and to a lot of people the songs about looking for security." Such truth to that, we all want to come home to that sense of serenity of "home sweet home", swing a bit on the bench that waits patiently for us on the porch, leaving the rest of the world’s troubles at the front gate, then letting the magic of its radiant warmth lull us fast asleep in the moonlight’s glow.

