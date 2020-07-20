Recently three members of the Gold Hills Golf Club travelled out of state and contracted COVID-19. While they were asymptomatic they golfed at our course on July 3 & July 4, 2020. Once we learned of a possible positive COVID-19 case, we shut down on Monday, July 6 and began the process of deep cleaning of the club. The cleaning included the clubhouse, restrooms, and carts. Members were notified by our staff and began the process of getting tested. As of today, July 17, 2020, we know of no positive cases affiliated with Gold Hills Golf Club.

The Gold Hills Golf Club is a locally owned business. We appreciate everyone who patronize our club and value the memberships. We welcome everyone to return and look forward to seeing you back on the course.

Danny Torrance

Owner and Operator

Dtorrance@gold-hills.com