CANTON—John P. Bowton, 78, Canton, passed away at 6:23 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his residence. He was born April 13, 1942 in Peoria to Roscoe and Ethel (Abbadusky) Bowton.

Surviving are three sisters, Joyce (Bob) Dixon, Livermore, Colorado, Lois (Gordon) Lock, Fairview, and Rosetta Shrock, Indianapolis, Indiana; brother-in-law, Mark Tomich, Canton; five nephews; five nieces; and several great-nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Fredrick Bowton, and one sister, Victoria Tomich.

John worked as a farmer. He loved auctions, hunting, and being an outdoorsman.

John served in the United States Navy.

Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton.

The Rev. Dean Austin will officiate.

Memorials can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Cremation rites will be accorded with Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com