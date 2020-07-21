Our State Delegates, State Alternates and those who won a trophy are:

Thalia Adkins-Covert, Visual Arts, 50338: Computer-Generated Art, State Fair Alternate

Corda Adkins-Covert, Visual Arts, 50339: Fiber, State Fair Delegate, Trophy

Macie Bartlow, Floriculture, 50192: Floriculture A, Trophy

Roma Bride, Clothing and Textiles, 50152C: STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing Sewn Clothing, Trophy

Roma Bride, Visual Arts, 50341: Heritage Arts, State Fair Delegate

Mullen Butcher, Foods and Nutrition, 50201: 4-H Cooking 201, State Fair Delegate

Claire Campbell, Visual Arts, 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass, State Fair Delegate

Claire Campbell, Visual Arts, 50338: Computer-Generated Art, State Fair Delegate

Anna Curley, Photography, 50270: Photography 3, State Fair Delegate, Trophy

Anna Curley, Dogs, 50401: Dog Obedience Beginner Novice 1, 4-H Champion

Anna Curley, Dogs, 50412: Showmanship Sr. 4-H Champion

Isabelle English, Interior Design, 50243: Design Decisions-Intermediate, Trophy

Isabelle English, Theatre Arts, 50299: Theatre Arts 1, State Fair Delegate

Isabelle English, Visual Arts, 50344: Paper, State Fair Delegate

Isabelle English, Visual Arts, 50349: Wood, State Fair Delegate

Jessica Fackrell, Civic Engagement, 50145: Civic Engagement 1, State Fair Delegate

Jessica Fackrell, Natural Resources, 50259: Outdoor Adventures 1-3, State Fair Delegate, Trophy

Jessica Fackrell, Visual Arts, 50343: Nature, State Fair Delegate, Trophy

Ethan Hoyt, Foods and Nutrition, 50208: Food Preservation, Trophy

Ethan Hoyt, Visual Arts, 50321: Leather, State Fair Alternate

Ethan Hoyt, Woodworking, 50358: Woodworking 2, State Fair Delegate

Bailey Jackson, Photography, 50268: Photography 1, State Fair Delegate, Trophy

Reese Jackson, Veterinary Science, 50320: Veterinary Science, State Fair Delegate, Trophy

Bailey Jackson, Communications, 50367: Creative Writing, State Fair Delegate, Trophy

Samantha Johnson, Foods and Nutrition, 50203: 4-H Cooking 401, State Fair Delegate, Trophy

Samantha Johnson, Visual Arts, 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass, State Fair Delegate, Trophy

Samantha Johnson, Visual Arts, 50337: Clay, State Fair Delegate

Macyn McMillan, Visual Arts, 50339: Fiber, State Fair Alternate

Macyn McMillan, Visual Arts, 50348: 3-D Design/Mixed Media, State Fair Delegate, Trophy

Sarah Riggins, Public Presentations, 50501: Formal Speech - Original, Trophy

Kade Ruebush, Tractor, 50307: Tractor B, Trophy

Tyler Shannon, Aerospace, 50130: Model Rocketry, Trophy

Tyler Shannon, Visual Arts, 50321: Leather, State Fair Delegate

Tyler Shannon, Woodworking, 50358: Woodworking 2, Trophy

Allison Stortzum, Intercultural, 50233: Passport to the World-Indiv, State Fair Delegate

Corda Adkins-Covert, Foods and Nutrition, 50201: 4-H Cooking 201, Blue

Corda Adkins-Covert, Visual Arts, 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass, Blue

Thalia Adkins-Covert, Visual Arts, 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass, Blue

Thalia Adkins-Covert, Visual Arts, 50338: Computer-Generated Art, Blue

Corda Adkins-Covert, Visual Arts, 50339: Fiber, Blue

Macie Bartlow, Floriculture, 50192: Floriculture A, Blue

Macie Bartlow, Veterinary Science, 50320: Veterinary Science, Blue

Delaney Bartlow, Visual Arts, 50332: Food Decorating-Beginning, Blue

Macie Bartlow, Visual Arts, 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass, Blue

Delaney Bartlow, Woodworking, 50357: Woodworking 1, Blue

Delaney Bartlow, Technology, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles: UAV Display, Blue

Emily Bennett, Visual Arts, 50348: 3-D Design/Mixed Media, Blue

Olivia Bishop, Visual Arts, 50339: Fiber, Blue

Olivia Bishop, Visual Arts, 50344: Paper, Blue

Roma Bride, Clothing and Textiles, 50152C: STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing Sewn Clothing, Blue

Roma Bride, Visual Arts, 50332: Food Decorating-Beginning, Blue

Roma Bride, Visual Arts, 50339: Fiber, Blue

Roma Bride, Visual Arts, 50341: Heritage Arts, Blue

Mullen Butcher, Foods and Nutrition, 50201: 4-H Cooking 201, Blue

Mullen Butcher, Visual Arts, 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass, Blue

Chase Caho, Woodworking, 50357: Woodworking 1, Blue

Gauge Caho, Woodworking, 50357: Woodworking 1, Blue

Claire Campbell, Visual Arts, 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass, Blue

Claire Campbell, Visual Arts, 50338: Computer-Generated Art, Blue

Anna Curley, Foods and Nutrition, 50203: 4-H Cooking 401, Blue

Anna Curley, Photography, 50270: Photography 3, Blue

Erin Curley, Photography, 50271: Photo Editing, Blue

Erin Curley, Visual Arts, 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass, Blue

Anna Curley, Dogs, 50401: Dog Obedience Beginner Novice 1, Blue

Anna Curley, Dogs, 50412: Showmanship Sr, Blue

Grace Dunseth, Vegetable Gardening, 50315: Vegetable Plate, Blue

Isabelle English, Clothing and Textiles, 50153C: STEAM Clothing 3 - A Stitch Further Sewn Clothing, Blue

Isabelle English, Clothing and Textiles, 50156: Shopping in Style - Advanced, Blue

Isabelle English, Foods and Nutrition, 50203: 4-H Cooking 401, Blue

Isabelle English, Foods and Nutrition, 50204: Food Science 1 - 4, Blue

Isabelle English, Foods and Nutrition, 50208: Food Preservation, Blue

Isabelle English, Interior Design, 50243: Design Decisions-Intermediate, Blue

Isabelle English, Theatre Arts, 50299: Theatre Arts 1, Blue

Isabelle English, Visual Arts, 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass, Blue

Isabelle English, Visual Arts, 50337: Clay, Blue

Isabelle English, Visual Arts, 50342: Metal, Blue

Isabelle English, Visual Arts, 50344: Paper, Blue

Isabelle English, Visual Arts, 50348: 3-D Design/Mixed Media, Blue

Isabelle English, Visual Arts, 50349: Wood, Blue

Jessica Fackrell, Civic Engagement, 50145: Civic Engagement 1, Blue

Jessica Fackrell, Natural Resources, 50259: Outdoor Adventures 1-3, Blue

Jessica Fackrell, Photography, 50270: Photography 3, Blue

Jessica Fackrell, Veterinary Science, 50320: Veterinary Science, Blue

Jessica Fackrell, Visual Arts, 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass, Blue

Jessica Fackrell, Visual Arts, 50340: Glass/Plastic, Blue

Jessica Fackrell, Visual Arts, 50343: Nature, Blue

Anna Gottwald, Clothing and Textiles, 50152C: STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing Sewn Clothing, Blue

Elizabeth Gottwald, Clothing and Textiles, 50152C: STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing Sewn Clothing, Blue

Sidney Hood, Foods and Nutrition, 50208: Food Preservation, Blue

Ethan Hoyt, Foods and Nutrition, 50208: Food Preservation, Blue

Ethan Hoyt, Natural Resources, 50260: Sportsfishing 1, Blue

Ethan Hoyt, Visual Arts, 50321: Leather, Blue

Ethan Hoyt, Welding, 50353: Welding, Blue

Ethan Hoyt, Woodworking, 50358: Woodworking 2, Blue

Bailey Jackson, Photography, 50268: Photography 1, Blue

Reese Jackson, Tractor, 50307: Tractor B, Blue

Delaney Jackson, Veterinary Science, 50320: Veterinary Science, Blue

Reese Jackson, Veterinary Science, 50320: Veterinary Science, Blue

Reese Jackson, Visual Arts, 50345: Scrapbooking-Beginning, Blue

Bailey Jackson, Communications, 50367: Creative Writing, Blue

Lincoln Johnson, Aerospace, 50130: Model Rocketry, Blue

Samantha Johnson, Clothing and Textiles, 50152C: STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing Sewn Clothing, Blue

Samantha Johnson, Foods and Nutrition, 50203: 4-H Cooking 401, Blue

Lincoln Johnson, Geology, 50218: Pebble Pups 1, Blue

Samantha Johnson, Photography, 50268: Photography 1, Blue

Lincoln Johnson, Vegetable Gardening, 50314: Vegetable Display, Blue

Lincoln Johnson, Vegetable Gardening, 50315: Vegetable Plate, Blue

Samantha Johnson, Visual Arts, 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass, Blue

Samantha Johnson, Visual Arts, 50337: Clay, Blue

Alana Knight, Cats, Cat Care Display, Blue

Jade Laverdiere, Clothing and Textiles, 50151C: STEAM Clothing 1 FUNdamentals Sewn Clothing, Blue

Jade Laverdiere, Consumer Education, 50169: My Financial Future Advanced, Blue

Jade Laverdiere, Foods and Nutrition, 50204: Food Science 1 - 4, Blue

Macyn McMillan, Foods and Nutrition, 50202: 4-H Cooking 301, Blue

Macyn McMillan, Visual Arts, 50321: Leather, Blue

Macyn McMillan, Visual Arts, 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass, Blue

Macyn McMillan, Visual Arts, 50337: Clay, Blue

Macyn McMillan, Visual Arts, 50339: Fiber, Blue

Macyn McMillan, Visual Arts, 50348: 3-D Design/Mixed Media, Blue

Ada Mealiff, Foods and Nutrition, 50202: 4-H Cooking 301, Blue

Ada Mealiff, Visual Arts, 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass, Blue

Ada Mealiff, Communications, 50367: Creative Writing, Blue

Masyn Riggins, Foods and Nutrition, 50204: Food Science 1 - 4, Blue

Masyn Riggins, Photography, 50270: Photography 3, Blue

Masyn Riggins, Tractor, 50308: Tractor C, Blue

Masyn Riggins, Veterinary Science, 50320: Veterinary Science, Blue

Sarah Riggins, Public Presentations, 50501: Formal Speech - Original, Blue

Kade Ruebush, Tractor, 50307: Tractor B, Blue

Tyler Shannon, Aerospace, 50130: Model Rocketry, Blue

Tyler Shannon, Crops, 50172: Small Grains, Blue

Tyler Shannon, Visual Arts, 50321: Leather, Blue

Tyler Shannon, Visual Arts, 50332: Food Decorating-Beginning, Blue

Tyler Shannon, Woodworking, 50358: Woodworking 2, Blue

Allison Stortzum, Intercultural, 50233: Passport to the World-Indiv, Blue