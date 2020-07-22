The latest figures confirm Illinois coronavirus deaths and cases have been declining during July, but some counties near Jasper County are reporting more infections.

In Illinois, positive tests of coronavirus and deaths from the diseases have been declining over the past few weeks, based on figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

On July 1, there were 823 new cases and 587 on July 7 across Illinois. There was a spike in the number of cases to 1,317 on July 10, but within four days new cases only totaled 707. Another spike produced 1,384 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on July 17. But on July 19, the number of new cases statewide was at 965.

After weeks of coronavirus deaths totaling well over 100 in April and May, the state recorded only six deaths on July 5. That was the lowest death figure from the virus since March. On July 7, the number of deaths increased to 37 on July 7, but as of July 19 there were only six deaths reported.

This is good news as Illinois continues its recovery from the deadly pandemic. Yet some counties in Central and Southern Illinois are reporting new cases and deaths from coronavirus.

Effingham County has 42 cases as of July 19 with more than 30 new cases being confirmed over the past two weeks. Those infected in that county range in age from younger than 10 to older than 80. Effingham County still has only one death caused by COVID-19. Cumberland County has 36 cases and one death, Crawford County, 24 cases, Clark 49, Lawrence 23 and Richland 10. Clay County has eight COVID-19 cases.

Jasper County now has a total of 49 cases for the entire pandemic. A couple of cases were confirmed in recent weeks. Of course, most of Jasper’s cases date back to the nursing home outbreak that produced seven deaths.

Some counties in this region are doing much worse. Coles County has 235 cases and 17 have died there. Jackson County has 400 COVID cases and lost 19 residents to coronavirus. Union County has 231 infected and 21 deaths. Perry has 67 cases and one death.

Health departments and state health officials urge all Illinois residents to wear face masks when out in public, especially indoors, maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet, wash hands frequently and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.