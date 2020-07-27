Monday

Jul 27, 2020 at 12:34 PM


The 18th Annual T-Bone Two Ball was held at Oakview Country Club July 18th and 19th. 162 golfers played over the two-day event. The event is a mixed 2 ball alternate shot format with T-bone steaks as the prizes. Golfers may play both days, but must play with a different partner each day.


Flight winners were as follows. Pin prizes are also awarded for each days play. All prizes are awarded at the conclusion of play on the second day.


1st Flight


1st Brian & Sherri Lager


2nd Gage Lager & Callie Siering


3rd Kale & Erica Knisely


4th Tony & Lisa Holtschlag


5th Todd & Joyce Line


2nd Flight


1st Danny & Geneta Lee


2nd Jason Clawson & Diane Jackson


3rd Josh Osborn & Sarah Pearson


4th Mike & Tracy Bigham


5th Allen & Kasi Henshaw


3rd Flight


1st Randy & Cathy Kerr


2nd Bobby Holtschlag & Kristina Snowden


3rd Mike DeFrieze & Chubba Esp


4th Ben Murphy & Erica Hanje


5th Ray Lenz & Betty Frost


4th Flight


1st Chris Peters & Amie Chelene


2nd Eric & Jacki Miller


3rd Mike Etheridge & Diane Jackson


4th Joh Terrill & Tyrina Davenport


5th Collin Linenger & Keely Nguyen


5th Flight


1st Steve Anderson & Kayla Bishop


2nd Doug Pekins & Jana Pitick


3rd Zach Marshall & Loren Fox


4th JV McCreight & Steph Compton


5th Chad Scott & Hannah Callahan


6th Flight


1st Mike & Lori Shull


2nd Kevin & Tammy Ortberg


3rd Phil Bailey & Dee Nylin


4th Dave Marshall & Loren Fox


5th Scott & Janie Lincoln