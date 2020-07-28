CANTON – Kevin D. Stanley, 58, Canton, passed away at 12:40 p.m., July 26, 2020 at Graham Hospital Emergency

Room.

He was born Aug. 20, 1961 in Peoria to Ladorn and Lelila (Varnel) Stanley.

Kevin married Brenda Auld Feb. 14, 2004 in Norris. She survives along with two children; April (Joe) Allen, Creve Coeur and Nick (Shannon Kimler) Stanley, Washington, two step-sons; William (Charlotte) Steagall, Farmington and Tony Brashers, Parkersburg; one brother, Randy Stanley, Peoria and one sister Yavonne (Mario) McKeever, Rock Springs, Wyoming; 16 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers; Gerald and Carl Stanley, two sisters Karen Loveland and Debbie Atchley, and one granddaughter Haven Stanley.

Kevin last worked at Norris Farms and was a devoted Chicago Cubs and Bears fan.

Cremation rites have been accorded and there will be a Celebration Life at a later date.

Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements. Memorials can be made to Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory to offset funeral costs.

