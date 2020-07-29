LOMBARD, Ill. — At the request of the Lombard Police Department the Illinois State Police is activating an Endangered Missing Person Advisory.

The Lombard Police Department is requesting your assistance in locating Xianhui Su, who is a 44 year old Asian male. Mr. Su is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Mr. Su was last seen in the area of Finley and Butterfield in Downers Grove, Illinois, and he may be en route to Los Angeles, California. Mr. Su was driving a brown 2002 Toyota Camry with Illinois license plate A Y 9 2 0 1 8.

Mr. Su has a condition that places him in danger. Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Xianhui Su should contact the Lombard Police Department at (630) 873-4400. Or contact 9-1-1.