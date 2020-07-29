Vickie Joan Bratcher (Huffman), 70, of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, formerly of Macomb and Rushville, Illinois joined Jesus, her Lord, and Savior on July 21, 2020. She passed away peacefully at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center surrounded by family.

She was born to Kenneth and Esther Huffman in rural Camden, Illinois at her grandparents’ home on August 15, 1949. She married Jerry Bratcher in Springfield, Illinois on February 20, 1969, he proceeded her in death on May 1, 2018. She and Jerry had three daughters, Angelia (Jeff) Cozadd, of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Amanda Regnier (Scott Anderson), of Pekin, Illinois and they joyfully chose to add a third adult daughter to their family, Sarah Ewen, of Macomb, Illinois. She had six grandchildren Brody Cozadd, Ellasyn Cozadd, Joseph Regnier, Madison Regnier, J.D. Ewen, Michael Ewen, and one great-granddaughter Mable Regnier.

Vickie was the eldest of four children. All of her siblings survive, Lois Wise (Charles) of Clarks Hill, South Carolina, Jim Huffman (Sherry) of Macomb, Illinois, and Joyce Sims (Bayne) of Macomb, Illinois. Her nieces and nephews all adored her as she had an especially close relationship with them. Her nieces are Joanna Bohler, Julie Story, Nichole Grant, Shannon Sims, Jeannie Ritchey, Diana Sims-Harris. Her nephews are James Wise, Christopher Huffman, and Cody Huffman.

Vickie spent her life joyfully serving and caring compassionately for others. When her children were young she provided in-home care to seniors. Vickie then attended Spoon River College where she attained an Associate’s Degree, with honors, in childhood development. She started a career in daycare center management in Rushville and then at YMCA Childcare Center in Macomb. Many children in these communities still remember and enjoy memories of "Miss Vickie" as she was joyful and encouraging to each child she cared for. Her most cherished professional memories were of her grandson, Brody, when he was one of the children in her care, and when he "graduated", she retired. She then enjoyed several years working at her brother Jim’s business where she was able to spend time building deeper relationships with him and his family.

There will be a private family celebration of life as Vickie asked that we not mourn, but reminisce as a family. Her wonderful sense of humor is reflected in the quotation she asked us to share in her obituary, "She did her best, now let her rest." If you were loved and cared for by our mother you were a very blessed person.

Donations can be made to the Arthritis Foundation at arthritis.org.

