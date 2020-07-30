Kewanee Dist. 229 parents and school officials got a glimpse of what the 2020 fall session may look like after a student who participated with other students at band camp last week tested positive for COVID-19.

The district was informed of the positive test Sunday, after the band camp had ended. The student’s positive test was the result of an activity outside of school, local health and emergency services personnel determined, and contact tracing was not employed for the other students who had attended the camp.

Superintendent Chris Sullens said he is unable to share information about the student’s condition or whether the student was self-quarantining following the positive test. It is the district’s first positive student test related to its preseason sports practices, all of which have followed ever-changing state social distancing guidelines.

"The Henry and Stark County Health Department officials determined that contact tracing was not necessary as the student posed no immediate threat to any participants," he said. "The teachers in charge of the multiple-day camp took student temperatures and asked COVID-19 health screening questions daily. Mask wearing and social distancing was enforced as well."

He said health official particularly focused on the Tuesday camp session, when students went inside to escape a rain storm.

Sullens said the district, exercising an overabundance of caution, sent letters out to parents Wednesday describing the band camp details and the school’s reaction, which he said was guided by local health officials.

"The purpose of the letter was to educate parents on the process," he said.

But parents shouldn’t get used to getting regular coronavirus correspondences when school starts.

"In the future, the district intends on following IDPH guidelines," he said. "Only parents of students who are considered ‘close contacts’ will be notified. This notification will always come from the health department and possibly by school officials if warranted."

And Sullens said it’s not an "if", but a "when" situation.

"We know going forward somebody is going to have COVID-19," he said. "Some of them will never even get sick. This is the first time we’ve had a case. We wanted to be proactive to let the parents know. We wrestled internally — we didn’t want to create unnecessary panic among parents."

He said the next time a positive case occurs among a student or teacher who has been in contact with others at the school, "The only way (parents will) know about it is if they get a knock on the door from the health department. They wont necessarily remove everyone in the classroom."

With daily temperature and symptom checks of anybody entering a Kewanee school this year, a likely staggered attendance plan that only allows half the student body in at a time, social distancing measures and face-coverings required, no one is completely sure how smoothly the new academic year will progress.

The schools will also be affected by the changing reopening benchmarks used by state officials, who have reported an alarming resurgence in the positive rate of those being tested.

Sullens said that as long as the state doesn’t have to revert back to shelter-in-place status, even remote instruction delivery would benefit from teachers being able to work from their respective school building — even if students couldn’t.

"If we go back to remote learning, teachers could still come back in the building and be around one another and our support system for following up on students will be better," he said.

In March, teachers and administrators scrambled just to get a remote learning system set up and accessible to students, and didn’t have time to fully think everything through. But Sullens said they’ve had time to do that now in the ramp-up to the new school year.

"I think we’ll do a much better job coming this fall," he said.

The superintendent said the school will continue to employ the safest procedures and keep students’ safety and academic development as their top concerns — but that parents also have to remain vigilant in watching their children for symptoms and keeping them home if they exhibit them.

"Every day you should be asking your kids these questions about how they are feeling and staying on top of it," he said. "At school we’re being super cautious and we’re aware of it and we need our parents to do the same.

"This is how it looks in the state of Illinois and this is how it’s going to look in the foreseeable future," he said.