Kyle Baker is one of my favorite artists and editorialists.

He caught my attention as a comic book artist when he wrote a story that presented the idea that the military would try out its "super-soldier serum" on Black people before inoculating a white subject.

In Baker's story, several subjects died until Isaiah Bradley became the first Captain America. The man most readers know of as Captain America, Steve Rogers, tracked down Bradley and his family to find out what had happened.

Baker also has a hardcover collection out of cartoony stories he wrote and drew about the stretchable character Plastic Man. After reading this, I discovered historical subjects he had adapted for graphic novels. One was King David from the Bible. Another was Nat Turner.

Published in 2006, Baker's study of Nat Turner and his 1831 slave rebellion won seven national awards. It is a graphic masterpiece and Baker takes the time to look at the inhuman treatment of slaves that resulted in Turner's four-day August rebellion in Southampton, Virgina.

Baker drew his text material from a 30-page pamphlet written in 1831 called "The Confessions of Nat Turner."

It was published by Thomas Gray, a lawyer who conducted an interview with Turner during his time in jail.

Most people are probably unaware of this pamphlet. They would be more familiar with the Pulitzer Prize winning novel of the same name written by William Styron. My interest in finding out more about Nat Turner used the Baker graphic novel as an overview, Gray's pamphlet to read Turner's comments, and now I'm at the start of Styron's novel.

Nat Turner was considered a preacher and a natural leader. He told Gray that the voice of God told him to lead his people into what became known as the Southampton Insurrection.

Turner rallied a group that grew to 70 people. They went from house to house and killed 55 to 65 people. Turner was known to have killed only one person.

The group's numbers were reduced as they were pursued by the local militia. At the end, 56 slaves were convicted and executed. But groups of white men went on to kill 120 other slaves and free men. This is not a story of heroes and villains as there was plenty of guilt on both sides.

