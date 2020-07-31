Psychologist Mary L. Trump’s instant bestseller, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man," reveals the sickness and immorality of Donald Trump and his threat to our democracy. As the Amazon overview proclaims, it is an "authoritative portrait of Donald J. Trump and the toxic [i.e., damaging] family that made him," explaining how he "became the man who now threatens the world’s health, economic security, and social fabric." Released in mid-July, it sold a million copies the first day, and I’m sure it will remain a bestseller long after the November election.

While it is an effective account of Trump’s selfish, immoral character, by his niece, who is extremely well-informed about him, it is hardly unique. Many books have revealed Trump’s massive inner problems, despicable character, and governmental mismanagement.

Among the titles that have depicted his frightening, immoral self, for example, are "The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychologists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President" (2017), and more recently, "The Spiritual Danger of Donald Trump: 30 Evangelical Christians on Justice, Truth, and Moral Integrity" (2020). Those are unprecedented, insightful, and severe critiques of a U.S. president, whose selfish, lying, bullying behavior is also evident to millions of other citizens—who are perceptive, morally committed, and often well-educated.

Of course, many other books have exposed Trump’s damage to our democratic, socially inclusive, morally committed national community, including 2020 titles like "A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America" by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig; "The Toddler in Chief: What Donald Trump Teaches Us about the Modern Presidency" by Daniel W. Drezner, and of course, "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir" by former National Security Advisor John Bolton. As the "New York Times" summarized the Bolton book (a bestseller, too), "It is a withering portrait of a president ignorant of even basic facts about the world, susceptible to transparent flattery by authoritarian leaders manipulating him, and prone to false statements, foul-mouthed eruptions, and snap decisions that aides try to manage or reverse."

One of the most utterly shocking volumes, which reveals to anyone with even modest intellect how utterly evil Trump has been while serving as president, is "Donald Trump and His Assault on Truth," compiled by "Washington Post" staff members who are devoted to fact-checking. As they indicate while discussing his thousands of shameful, self-promoting lies, he also tries to criticize, and promote hate for, any sources that tell the truth about him:

"Trump has targeted traditional news-media organizations as unreliable, corrupt, ‘fake news,’ and most alarmingly, ‘the enemy of the people.’ His aim is to undermine straight reporting that uncovers malfeasance, corruption, or unflattering information."

In short, exactly like fascist leaders throughout history, Trump attacks any truth-telling source that does not celebrate him, despite his obvious deceptive, authoritarian behavior. But he doesn’t criticize Vladimir Putin, the Russian dictator who is America’s greatest enemy—or any other anti-democratic leader who strokes his ego to manipulate him.

Truly, Republicans found one of the most immoral, dangerous figures in America to support for the presidency—and now they relentlessly strive to cover up and excuse his behavior.

Aside from such books, which will continue to multiply long after Trump leaves the White House—when other informed people won’t be so fearful of his retribution—there are hundreds of articles by virtuous, insightful, respected American writers that also report the immense danger of this selfish, incompetent, vindictive, hate-promoting president. And they have appeared in one renowned, truth-telling magazine and newspaper after another. I have been reading and collecting such items since the 2016 election, and it is apparent that many people of intellect and integrity clearly saw the danger of a Donald Trump presidency several years ago.

For example, let me mention an article by Connie Schultz, a Pulitzer Prize-winning syndicated columnist who has also taught journalism and is an expert in that field. (She is the wife of Senator Sherrod Brown, from Ohio, so she is also incredibly well-informed on national government in our time.) In a January, 2017 article, titled "We Are Not the Enemy," she commented on a tweet by the newly elected president in which he referred to "my many enemies" in the American public who were big losers in the election. As she said, it shows the "unparalleled dysfunction about to take over the White House" when our future leader "identifies as an enemy . . . anyone who didn’t vote for him or who dares to challenge him."

That truthful insight was followed by many others by her that have been verified by Trump’s behavior over and over. For example, she asserted that "airing one’s many insecurities through petty, thin-skinned tweets . . . is as dangerous for this country as it is pathetic." How obviously true that has been shown to be, as Trump has repeatedly fostered mistrust and hate.

Representing others, Schultz then challenged Trump’s stupid practice of promoting hate for any Americans who flatly see through his immoral, uncompassionate, lying behavior:

"We are not the enemy. We are the people of color who wanted a president not prone to trafficking in racial stereotypes about immigrants and blacks and Latino Americans, someone who doesn’t relish working up supporters into mobs . . . [and] seeing anyone who isn’t white as the ‘other’. . . .

We are not the enemy. We are the media—the real ones, the journalists, not the [right-wing] propagandists and Russian hackers who helped to make you president. We are the reporters and editors demanding accountability. We are the fact-checkers, chronicling your disregard for the truth. We are the opinion writers you cannot silence."

Of course, the last few years have verified over and over again that Schultz was right about Trump’s terrible promotion of hate, blatant disregard for the truth, and efforts to silence others. And millions of attentive citizens have seen him on TV, trying to convince his followers at rallies that only they are the "real Americans," surrounded by us evil doers. So, he has promoted a hate-focused mindset among his supporters. No wonder studies have shown that white supremacists—as anti-American in their values as they could possibly be—support Trump.

Meanwhile, the rest of us, the majority of Americans, who voted against him in 2016 and have increased our numbers significantly since then, rightfully wonder, "How can anyone respect a man who degrades and belittles the majority of our fellow Americans—especially people who see through him and reject his selfish lying and hate-promotion?" And that’s aside from his blatant mismanagement of the Covid-19 epidemic, his war on truth-telling federal watchdogs, his damaging of relations with our allies, his use of unidentified militants to stop protestors in some cities, his total lack of compassion for others, his childish bullying and self-celebration, etc.

The coming election is not just about a preference in political approaches to American problems. It is about the survival of our democracy—and the values we supposedly cherish.

Writer and speaker John Hallwas is a columnist for the "McDonough County Voice."