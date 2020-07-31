Friday

Jul 31, 2020 at 9:16 AM


CANTON—Spoon River College congratulates the following students who were named to the President’s List in recognition of their academic achievement in completing 12 credit hours or more of college-level classes and earning a grade point average of 3.6 – 4.0 during the Spring 2020 semester:


Astoria: Amanda M. Cox, Ashley A. Griffin, Cailin E. Kimbro, Brittany Poppenhager, Areal K. Smith


Augusta: Katie R. Nelson


Banner: Katy L. Anderson


Bath: Jacob D. Blakeley, Gabrielle K. Carlock, Trace J. Fletcher


Brimfield: Lindsey Stenger


Browning: Sarah Briney, Emme A. Howell


Bryant: Baylee K. Mayberry, Connor L. Wise


Burkburnett, Texas: Garrett M. Mooney


Bushnell: Roy D. Bradford, Jamie S. Edwards, Riley S. Powell, Cameron Raymond


Cambridge: Cole G. Franks


Canton: Victoria A. Albanito, Katie R. Allen, Justin Barnes, Ryan T. Bates, Lauren R. Beaird, Dominique D. Bowton, Garrett W. Brant, Delanie Breese, Bailey J. Bruketta, Joshua J. Burkiett, Teisha D. Buskirk, Jessica Clore, Bradyn A. Cunnyngham, Piper J. Denny, Jacob W. Essex, Cassidy R. Fawcett, Blake R. Fengel, Jamie E. Goldring, Courtney R. Goodwin, Ashley J. Harper, Lindsey N. Harrison, Angel Jenkins, Mason J. Keets, Ashley R. Kenser, Connor J. Kington, Molly L. Linder, Cassidy A. Locke, Brandon R. McGraw, Ethan A. McKeever, Meredith K. Milleson I, Damian L. Minder, Hallie Moffitt, Christopher M. Myers I, Curtis M. Norton, Sophia C. Oaks, Anna N. Reinmann, Kennedy J. Rose, Sydney E. Scalf, Clayton A. Schroeder, Taylor A. Sims, Andrew C. Smith, Hannah G. Snook, Zachary C. Sosa, Samantha R. Strode, Brooke A. Utsinger, Hunter J. Varnes, Sarah E. Vogel-Patterson, Evan M. Wheeler, Sam R. White, Justin S. Williams, Samuel S. Wirebarugh, Sierra R. Workman


Cantrall: Gracie L. Henrikson


Cecilia, Kentucky: Elijah W. Thomas


Channahon: Kyle M. Stanford


Chapin: William D. Berghaus II, Gabe T. Dawson


Chillicothe: Brady D. King


Colchester: Kayla D. Lacy


Cuba: Savannah J. Brooks, Grace I. Buhlig, Hannah N. Burdess, Madison M. Draughan, Makayla A. Gilpin, Shawn Howarter, Caitlin M. Patterson, Addyson N. Williams,


Dolton: Alana Y. Coleman


East Peoria: Jarrot J. Stealy I


Ellisville: Aja M. Lawson


Elmwood: Jennifer Slayton


Fairview: Harley R. Pemble, Luke A. Stuckey, Felicia M. Tinder


Farmington: Threal J. Anderson, Aidan M. Crusen, Taylor S. Thompson


Forest City: Kayleigh A. Morgan


Frisco, Texas: Danielle E. Anderson


Galesburg: Edward J. Cox


Glasford: Meredith D. Buchen


Good Hope: Molly K. Torrance


Havana: Harrison J. Allen-Witt, Samuel H. Bleem, Teresa L. Cox, Reggan R. Hall, Joy E. McDaniel, Desiray L. Meyer, Kristina A. Payton, Abigail L. Sennett, Gage K. Shawgo,


Houston, Texas: Alyssa M. Vasquez


Huntsville: Sarah Lamm


Industry: Jason B. Eskridge, Jaylen L. Lyttaker


Ipava: Audry E. Branson, Angel L. Dailey, Ciara J. Derry


Joliet: Dean C. Procarione


Kewanee: Payton M. Rose


Lewistown: Kadee M. Bainter, Cassidy N. Barr, Kyle A. Gravitt, Stephanie L. Hadsall, Luke C. Lange, Ethan D. Mikulich, Grace C. Miller, Samantha L. Smith, Kaitlyn M. VanPelt, Megan L. Ward


London Mills: Olivia J. Semande


Macomb: Sara E. Ausmus, MaKaela R. Bennett, Leah M. Bozard, MaKayla M. Cassiday, Cheyanne L. Clark, Katie L. Cramer, Brianna I. Crenshaw, Gabrielle I. Douglas, Kaitlyn R. Ellis, Jordan R. Graham, Imani Horton, Lawson E. John, Deanne M. Johnson, Shelby L. Jones, Cora J. Keilsmeier, Alexandra A. Leezer, Marelyn Martinez-Nateras, Christina L. McElhiney, Travaughn L. Miller, Victoria R. Morrell, Alexandrea R. Neve, John M. Nixa, Andrew G. Pollock, Breanna L. Rhoads, Andrew J. Rittenhouse, Jordan W. Rouse, Paige K. Sargeant, Devon A. Simpson, Casey L. Sutton, Terrance M. Williamson


Marietta: Renda S. Milleson


Mason City: Kayla J. Anderson


Midland, Texas: Huy X. Nguyen


Monee: Rolanda Y. Nix


Neponset: Cole M. Bennett


Peoria: Caden S. Davis


Rushville: Madeline L. Boyd, Lillian A. Fisher, Macaela G. Goodrich, Fletcher Higgins, Alexis Hoshor, Luke M. Lashbrook


Smithfield: Peter Howerter, Imagen C. Savanna


St. David: Alize N. Hoffman, Atoya M. Jones, Caleb M. Keithley, Ashlyn J. Towery


Table Grove: Shannon N. Long


Vermont: Kianna B. Gilson, Evan P. Miller


Verona, FO (Italy): Giulia Cianfriglia


Virginia: Collin N. Boehl


Washington: Zachary A. Wheat


Yates City: Kaitlynn M. Vallas