LEWISTOWN-Larry N. Weaver, 84, Lewistown, passed away at 12:20 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Sunset Nursing Home in Canton. He was born Jan. 15, 1936 in Canton, a son of Gerald and Lois (Romine) Weaver. He married Doris Henderson Nov. 20, 1960 in Cuba. She survives.

Also surviving are two children, J. Garrett Weaver, Lewistown; Lana (Mike) Downs, Canton; two grandchildren, Cassandra Downs, and Colton Downs, both of Canton; one brother, Gary (Barbara) Weaver, Hamilton, Montana; three sisters, Kathleen (Bill) Lybarger, Lorraine Allen, both of Canton, and Winnie (Late Dean) Wilson, Wee-Ma-Tuk.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Danny Weaver, two sisters, Sandra Weaver, and Jeannie Weaver.

He worked as a farmer, and at International Harvester Company for several years, and later worked as a meat inspector for the Illinois Department of Agriculture.

Larry proudly served his country in the United States Army, was a life member of Lancaster Masonic Lodge #106 in Glasford, and was a Golden Gloves Boxer. He enjoyed showing sheep at the fair, and going to car races.

Graveside services and burial will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at Bethel Cemetery in rural Canton. A visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton where masonic rites will be accorded at 6 p.m.

The Rev. Jerry Sawyer will officiate.

Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

To view Larry’s DVD or to make online condolences please visit www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com