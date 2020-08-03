July 28th, 2020 Deana Vianne Petty passed peacefully in her sleep during a sudden, but fiercely fought, battle due to currently unknown circumstances.

"When the perishable puts on the imperishable, and the mortal puts on immortality, then shall come to pass the saying that is written: ‘Death is swallowed up in victory’. Oh death, where is your victory? Oh death, where is your sting?’ - Corinthians 15:54-56

She leaves behind a family, not all related by birth, but brought together through her tireless loving care. A husband of 33 years who was by her side as she departed. A mother who loved and supported her.

"Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted" - Matthew 5:4

Her greatest joys in life were her grandchildren: Rylea Barrett, Ayla Diana, Alyssa Karly Sue, Kyssa Bionce, Lily Shull, Karyssa Newsom, Titus Petty, Konner Green, Alexander Coatney, Madeline Tracy, Olivia Tracy, Tristian Tracy, Caleb Petty, Greyson Petty, Jace Petty, Savannah Petty, Freya Petty & Melody Petty.

"There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens: a time to be born and a time to die, a time to plant and a time to uproot" ... "a time to weep and a time to laugh, a time to mourn and a time to dance" - Ecclesiastes 3:1-4

Though having many faults and mistakes in her full life of 59 years she wanted all to know that, through the power of Christ her savior, no sin is too great and no act of compassion too small. Love of others dominated the later years of her life and she would’ve encouraged you to live a life of love.

"I sought the Lord, and he answered me and delivered me from all my fears. Those who look to him are radiant, and their faces shall never be ashamed" - Psalm 34:4-5

A memorial service is scheduled for August 15, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Christ Community Church, 1719 S Euclid Ave, Princeton, IL 61356

If you wish to contribute to her memorial and other associates costs - please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-funds-for-deana-v-petty-amp-care-for-steve