MONMOUTH, Ill. — Western Illinois Home Health Care, the region’s largest independent provider of in-home care, announced today that Amanda Newman has been named the company’s Chief Executive Officer. Barb Byers, the previous Chief Executive Officer, will continue to serve as Board Chair.

Newman, a 2004 graduate of the University of Notre Dame, comes with considerable management experience, having spent the last 8 years as the agency’s Director of Operations and — most recently ­— Executive Vice President. Prior to that, she worked in various supervisory positions at Illinois Casualty Company in Rock Island, IL.

"I am honored and proud that Amanda is taking over as CEO of the agency. I’m confident that she will lead our team into a successful new era, while advancing our mission of providing quality, individualized care to families in our communities," Byers said.

In addition to working closely with the agency’s board of directors and management team on quality objectives, Newman will also plan and direct strategic initiatives, key partnerships, and service delivery throughout West Central Illinois.

"I had a unique vantage point of watching Barb start, build, and grow the home care business and always saw the importance of helping seniors and their families find solutions to thrive and remain independent at home," Newman said. "The last few months have emphasized the important work that our professional caregivers, CNAs, nurses, and office staff do to care for and support our clients and patients. I feel blessed to take what Barb and countless other team members built and help to lead this agency forward."

About Western Illinois Home Health Care

Established in 1981, Western Illinois Home Health Care is a family-owned and operated home health agency serving families in 10 counties in West Central Illinois. Providing homemaker services and skilled care, Western Illinois Home Health Care offers a continuum of in-home services to assist with the unique needs of clients, patients and their families.