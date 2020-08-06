Georgiana Shamhart, age 90, of Wheeler, Illinois, passed away at 6:42 AM – Sunday, August 2, 2020, at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Illinois.

Private funeral services celebrating the life of Georgiana, will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2019, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Dieterich, Illinois, with Rick Britton officiating. Burial will be in the Bailey Cemetery in Latona, Illinois. Private family visitation will be held. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.

Georgiana was born on August 19, 1929, in Bogota, Illinois, the daughter of Thomas and Elizabeth (Nix) Bridges. She married Harold Shamhart on January 27, 1949, in Olney, Illinois, and he preceded her in death on September 15, 2001.

Georgiana loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She embraced being a homemaker, mother and a farmer’s wife. She enjoyed raising sheep, peacocks and loved animals.

Georgiana is survived by;

4 Children - John Shamhart of Wheeler, Illinois; Sharon (Norman) Bergbower of Newton, Illinois; Tom (Becky) Shamhart of Wheeler, Illinois and Barbara (Joe) Schuch of Newton, Illinois.

15 Grandchildren - Daniel (Hope) Shamhart; Tony Bergbower; Bobbi Shamhart; Shelah (Chadd Osborne) Bergbower; Kevin (Amanda) Shamhart; Julee (Chris Murphy) Shamhart; Brian (Jamie) Shamhart; Kimberly Shamhart (Aaron Mason); Todd Bergbower (Erin Goldstein); Vince (Katelyn) Shamhart; Craig (Beth) Shamhart; Roxanne Myer; Amber (Michael) Jones; Krystal Schuch and Blayke Schuch

20 Great Grandchildren with another due on Georgiana’s birthday.

Georgiana was preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Elizabeth Bridges, husband Harold Shamhart and 3 siblings Paul Nix, Irmalyn Wilson and Jim Bridges.