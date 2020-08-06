PEORIA—The American Red Cross of Illinois is pleased to announce that Drew Brown has joined the organization as the new Marketing & Communications Manager. She will be focusing predominantly on media relations for the Red Cross in central and southern Illinois including Red Cross chapters in the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois (Davenport/Rock Island/Moline and Quincy/Hannibal-Keokuk), Central Illinois (Peoria/Bloomington) and South Central Illinois (Springfield/Decatur/Champaign).

Drew recently joined the Illinois Red Cross after being a reporter at WGEM/NBC in Quincy, Illinois and KETK-NBC/FOX 51 News in Tyler, Texas. She is a graduate of Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas. Drew is based in the Peoria area, but will cover Red Cross locations in central and southern Illinois.

"We are thrilled to welcome such an accomplished news professional to the Illinois Red Cross team," said Joy Squier, chief marketing and communications officer for the American Red Cross of Illinois. "Drew’s storytelling ability, combined with her news acumen and knowledge of the Central and Southern Illinois area is an asset to our communications team."

