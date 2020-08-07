Mattoon, IL-State Senator Dale Righter (R-Mattoon) is announcing the release of funding for capital projects at three local community college facilities in the 55th Senate District.

?As part of the recently approved Fiscal Year 2020 capital budget, funds will be released from the Illinois Capital Development Board to move forward on construction projects at facility sites for Southeastern Illinois College extension center in Carmi, Illinois and to the Illinois Eastern Community Colleges in Robinson, Illinois and Olney, Illinois.

Illinois Eastern Community College projects include:

· Lincoln Trail College will receive $8,370,000 for the construction of a technology center.

· Olney Central College will receive $2,307,300 for the construction of an applied technology center.

Both projects are on the schedule for the November Capital Development Board meeting to receive architecture and engineering approval.

Southeastern Illinois College project includes:

·Southeastern Illinois College's extension center in Carmi will receive $1,681,000 for the construction of a vocational building.

This project is on the schedule for the December Capital Development Board meeting for architecture and engineering approval.