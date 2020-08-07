Have a family heirloom or damaged piece of furniture you want to restore to its former glory? Learn how this fall with Olney Central College’s furniture restoration class.

The course will focus on complete refinishing, restoration and repair, while addressing furniture stripping, staining and color matching. Students also will have access to professional refinishing equipment including stripping, rinse and spray tanks.

The class is ideal for beginners who have a specific item they want to repair.

The class will meet from 6 to 8:50 p.m. on Tuesdays, beginning Aug. 25. For more information or to register, contact OCC Student Services at 618-395-7777.