MACOMB—Sandra K. Humphrey-Craig, 63, Macomb, passed away at 7:38 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 in Macomb. She was born Aug. 27, 1956 in Canton to Raymond and Georgia (Neuneker) Myers. She married Kenneth Craig Sept. 6, 2018 in Macomb. He survives.

Also surviving is her mother, Georgia Myers; three children, Crystal Humphrey, Thomas Lee Humphrey Jr., and Cathlena Humphrey Polk all of Macomb; 16 grandchildren; three brothers, Raymond, Artie, and Archie Myers; and four sisters, Teresa Myers, Kathy Myers, Billie Frakes, and Diane Christofferson.

Sandra was preceded in death by her father, two daughters, Jessica and Elizabeth Humphrey, and one sister, Georgia Anne Friday.

Sandra worked for McDonough Housing Authority and also Wee Care Center in Macomb, working at both for three decades. She was of the Christian Faith.

Graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at Wiley Cemetery in rural Ellisville.

A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the same day at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton.

Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com