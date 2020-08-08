KEWANEE — The Wethersfield Academic Hall of Fame selection committee has decided to cancel this year's induction ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fifty-six Wethersfield High School graduates and 21 retired staff members have been inducted since the hall of fame was created in 2009.

The 2020 induction ceremony was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3, at The Kewanee Dunes. Nominees were solicited in May in hopes restrictions might be lifted enough by mid-fall to allow for the gathering.

It became apparent, committee members said, that an in-person ceremony and dinner wouldn’t happen this year since the dinner usually has100 to 125 people in the banquet room at The Dunes. Many attendees often travel long distances to attend the event, another consideration in making the decision.

Superintendent Shane Kazubowski said the committee considered several "remote" options, as well as the possibility of postponing the event until later this year, or early next year; or just selecting and announcing inductees this year without a banquet.

He said the general consensus was thatI an in-person banquet and induction ceremony were important parts of the process and that the best course was to skip this year's selection and induction entirely due to the size of the crowd, close seating and potential for spreading the virus.

In past years, the schedule has also included introduction of inductees at the Annawan-Wethersfield Titans football game and a tour of the school for inductees and their famiiles the night before the banquet.

Kazubowski said nominees submitted for this year will be held for next year.

"The committee regrets having to postpone this year’s induction ceremony and selecting this year’s induction class," he said, "but the health and safety of our alumni and former staff members and their families was our top priority in making the decision to cancel this year’s event."

Nominations may be made at any time and will be considered for next year. Forms are available on the District 230 website, www.geese230.com, by pulling down the "Community" tab at the top of the page and clicking on "Wethersfield Academic Foundation." The next induction is planned to be held in the fall of 2021..