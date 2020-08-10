MACOMB – After delays precipitant to the COVID-19 pandemic, Macomb’s Living Lincoln Topiary Monument is back on track with a dedication/unveiling date set for Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10 a.m.

The Macomb Area Convention & Visitors Bureau proudly announces the creation and installation of this unique sculpture honoring and commemorating Abraham Lincoln’s connection to our community. To draw new visitors to our Historic Downtown, MACVB’s Unforgettable Forgottonia has collaborated with WIU Assistant Professor of Art, Duke Oursler and artist Dr. Marc Moulton in the design and creation of an original one-of-a-kind sculpture of our 16th U.S. president. The City of Macomb generously offered the City Hall lawn on which it to be displayed.

The oversized bust will be approximately 15 feet high and 8 feet wide with a mixed media construction of durable cast stone and steel. Most interestingly, this work will feature a unique topiary aspect in which Lincoln’s beard will consist of flowers and greenery, making it the only sculpture of its kind in the world. According to MACVB Executive Director Jock Hedblade, "This unusual and creative design element will reflect Lincoln’s change from the clean-shaven Senate candidate who was photographed in Macomb in 1858, to the distinguished bearded president who saved the Union. Which is an important part of Macomb’s Lincoln story that many have never known."

MACVB is honored to coordinate this project with Macomb Rotary in recognition of its 2020 centennial anniversary and very grateful for the club’s financial support of the venture. Both the Rotary Club of Macomb and Macomb Centennial Rotary Club agreed to donate the funds and support necessary for this project through a combination of grants, donations and Rotary reserves. With the cost of the sculpture totaling $32,000. The project is managed by MACVB’s Unforgettable Forgottonia office with Macomb Centennial Morning Rotary Club’s and Macomb Beautiful Association’s assisting in maintenance and upkeep of the topiary aspects of the sculpture.

This new addition is a key part of the MACVB/Visit Unforgettable Forgottonia office’s three phase Permanent Attraction Initiative which includes an ongoing murals project, initiating Macomb as an official Looking for Lincoln community and formally establishing Macomb as the birthplace of Elizabeth "Lizzie" Magie. The latter being the recognized inventor of arguably the world’s most popular board game; Monopoly.

The August 29 Living Lincoln Topiary Monument dedication and unveiling will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday morning and will feature State and local dignitaries, music and an Abraham Lincoln impersonator. To keep within the Illinois State COVID guidelines, the wearing of masks and social distancing will be adhered to with limited number of invited guests, audience media will be in attendance. So that more can safely view the celebration, the ceremony will be live-streamed on the MACVB/Visit Unforgettable Forgottonia Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/visitforgottonia/