MACOMB – While the decision to move Missouri Valley Football to the spring has been a frustrating one for some, Western Illinois football coach is focusing on the positives and encouraging his players to do the same.

The league announced Friday night it would move its conference schedule to the spring, and with a groundswell of support for moving the FCS postseason to the spring as well, Elliott is encouraging his squad to look on the bright side about what is to come.

"One thing we discussed when everything started to happen in the early spring and the virus really began to spread and shut everything down, we talked a lot about controlling the things we can control and not worry about the things we can’t," Elliott said. "One thing we can control is abiding by the protocols given us, the guidelines we have, I’ve been extremely proud of our team for doing the things they need to do.

"It says a lot about the maturity of our team, they bought in to doing the things they need to do to protect themselves and their teammates and what we want to accomplish as a team."

And while the team did everything it could to have a fall season only to see plans not come to pass, Elliott knows his squad did all it could.

"Our guys had to go through a two-week quarantine when they came on campus and they did a tremendous job with that, social distancing, masking, protecting each other, so we are very fortunate with where we stand," the coach said. "We had a very good plan in place, I know there is some frustration because they did everything we asked, but all we can do now is put ourselves in a position to move forward for when we can compete.

"There’s so much out of our control, it’s easy to look at the negatives and be frustrated, but there are silver linings to everything and our guys understand that."

After having spring ball canceled last spring and summer and fall ball pushed back, Elliott knows his team can still get plenty of work done, whether they get in a handful of games or not.

"We have a lot of new additions to our team, so we can continue gelling for next season, this gives us another opportunity to get in the weight room and make up for lost time," the coach said. "When COVID hit in the spring, we lost spring ball, we lost that time in the summer when we can develop together, now we have an opportunity to get that time back, make sure the give properly prepare in a healthy and safe manner.

"There are positives, we have to focus on those, control what we can control because there are a lot of things out of our hands. As a coach, it’s tough, you want to have all the answers for your guys and be in control of everything, but whenever anyone says they’re ready for us to play ball, we’ll be ready to do that."

And getting the focus of his squad back on training instead of a potential Week 1 opponent should not be difficult.

"We’re really buying into protecting our bubble, getting back in the weight room, getting strong, conditioning ourselves and making up for lost time for when we do figure out what everything is going to look like," Elliott said. "We’re going quarter by quarter but quarter, we’ve broken everything down into different phases and how we’re going to approach each quarter.

"From now until when school starts is first quarter, get in the weight room, take advantage of extra conditioning. Second quarter is the fall ball, hopefully something similar to spring camp, third quarter is whenever we can get going in January or February leading up to the season, then it’s time for the fourth quarter, our conference slate, preparing to finish. It’s how we’re going to approach everything, approach our process, living in the moment, waking up where our feet are, keeping that positive outlook about getting better."