New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit calling to dissolve the National Rifle Association has been called "outrageous" and "beyond belief."

The lawsuit, filed last week, accuses the NRA of engaging in fraud and unconscionable greed among its leadership. Although James’ call to dismantle the NRA may be a stretch and a doomed political stunt, this lawsuit should help bring attention to an organization that has long been questioned and scrutinized for its role in blocking gun legislation in this country and heavily profiting from its lobbying efforts.

NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre and his lieutenants are accused of diverting millions in contributions to the association and profiting from it. LaPierre has held his post for the past 39 years and draws a $5 million annual salary for his relentless support of the Second Amendment and his equally dogged opposition to any gun-control legislation.

Before the coronavirus pandemic posed a great threat to American life, gunmen wielding semi-automatic weapons seeking vengeance and violence in public places did, while gun lobbyists repeatedly shot down each ensuing effort to address and ensure public safety in our schools and other public venues. Most recently, a gun control bill calling for universal background checks for all gun purchases — the first major gun control legislation to come out of Congress in a quarter of a century — had passed through the House in February 2019 before predictably stalling and eventually dying in the Republican-controlled Senate.

The GOP has remained a steadfast protector of the NRA as conservatives repeatedly torpedo any attempt to pass any gun-controlling legislation. Founded in 1871, the NRA bills itself as "America’s longest-standing civil rights organization" and has become a multi-million lobbying firm that contributes millions of dollars toward numerous high-profile political campaigns to support candidates whom curry favor toward the association, specifically those who block any gun-safety measures.

The NRA Political Victory Fund PAC was established in 1976 and today challenges candidates who support any level of gun control. For instances, the NRA spent $40 million to support such candidates and policies in 2008, including a $10 million contribution to oppose then-Sen. Barack Obama in the presidential election. In 2016, the NRA endorsed Donald Trump during his presidential campaign and reportedly spent more than $30 million on the campaign. That was more than any other lobbying group had spent during that election and three times the amount the NRA spent during the 2012 presidential campaign.

The NRA plans to contribute millions on Trump’s current campaign, although the group’s spending is well below usual this time around. According to the Federal Election Commission, the NRA has spent about $900,000 since the beginning of the current election cycle, well behind previous campaign spending levels. At this point in 2018, the NRA had already spent in excess of $1.6 million.

But within hours of James’ announcement to file her lawsuit, the NRA announced plans to suddenly "spend tens of millions of dollars" on this year’s campaign, especially in the battleground states of Arizona, Colorado, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Pennsylvania to help President Trump’s cause.

As of 2016, a majority of the NRA’s spending that was reported to the FEC has gone to support Trump. Most of the rest was spent to support Republicans in hotly contested Senate races.

The NRA retains its usual rhetoric as one of the largest lobbyists in Washington. Following each mass shooting, the organization has been questioned and has typically responded by declining to respond out of fear of politicizing such tragedies.

The NRA’s origins are rooted in promoting the sport of hunting but its evolution into a multi-million-dollar lobbying firm continues to block any progress toward outlawing assault weapons.

This is not about trying to take away people’s right to own handguns and rifles that were purchased legally for sport and protection. This is about assault weapons that no American should have. These firearms not only injure or kill, but have the potential to mutilate victims. No one needs nor should have access to such destructive weaponry. This issue is about requiring universal background checks for the sake of public safety, while not hindering anyone’s Second Amendment rights.

The NRA should not be dissolved, but it does need fixing. The remedy should be in the form of a massive overhaul to help its members and leaders reassess what they are about and how they can contribute to responsible and sensible laws that ensure public safety.

Will Buss teaches broadcasting and journalism at Western Illinois University.